Pope Francis attends an interfaith prayer meeting at the Colosseum and speaks: We must not yield to war, but sow the seeds of reconciliation.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis went to the Colosseum in the center of Rome on the afternoon of October 25 to participate in an interfaith prayer meeting organized by the group of San Echid. On this occasion, the Pope “cries out” for peace with leaders of the Christian faith and of the world‘s religions.

“This year our prayers have turned into ‘screams’, because today, the Pope said, our prayers have been severely violated, trampled on: this is happening in Europe, a continent that has experienced the tragedies of two world wars in the last century. We are in the first Three wars. Unfortunately, since then, the wars have never ceased to bloody and barren the land, and we are living in an especially tragic moment.”

This prayer meeting continues the “spirit of fraternity” of the interfaith prayer meeting for peace held in Assisi 36 years ago at the behest of St. John Paul II. Pope Francis reiterated that “peace is at the heart of every religion”. In many parts of the world, peace is denied, insulted and often silenced because of “militant rhetoric”, hatred and apathy.

The pope said that voices calling for peace “cannot be oppressed”. “It came from the hearts of mothers, and it was written on the faces of refugees, families fleeing, the wounded or the dying. It was a silent cry that reached the sky. It was not a spell to end conflict, but because of suffering. The sacred right of peace in the name of the Lord deserves to be heard. It deserves to be heard by all, beginning with the rulers, with seriousness and respect.”

Peace is of course a gift from God, but we humans must also receive and nurture it. The Pope exhorted: “Please, we must not allow the logic of war to contaminate us; we must not fall into the trap of hating the enemy. We must restore peace at the heart of our vision for the future, as our individual, as a society, at all levels. the central goal of sexual and political action.”

Pope Francis went on to quote from a speech delivered by Pope John XXIII on the radio 60 years ago to the rulers of various countries, renewing his call to “promote, facilitate and embrace dialogue at all levels and at all times”.

In addition, Pope Francis also pointed out that the fraternity between religions has grown stronger over the years: “We feel more and more that we are brothers and sisters.” A year ago, the leaders of the various religions held a peaceful prayer meeting at the Colosseum. “Religion cannot be used to fuel war”. That statement is still relevant today.

The Pope concluded by stressing that peace is a mission and that we should not succumb to war. May all peoples in the world increase their brotherhood, and may all nations prosper, and may peace come to the world, which requires not only the grace of God, but also the goodwill of those whom the Lord loves.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn