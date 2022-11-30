In his 10th catechism on spiritual discernment, Pope Francis emphasized, “True consolation is the affirmation that we are doing what God wants us to do, walking in his way, that is, walking the way of life, joy, and peace”.

(Vatican News Network) How to recognize true comfort? This question is “very important” in helping us not be fooled “in our quest for the true good.” On the morning of November 30, Pope Francis presided over the public audience on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, using the above reflections as the main axis of this catechism. In this series of catechisms, the Pope takes spiritual discernment as the theme, and in recent times he has specifically addressed the topic of consolation. The Pope encouraged everyone to reflect on how to distinguish between good gods and evil gods, and to examine their conscience, so as to resist the erosion of evil on our minds.

The Pope first clarified that there is real consolation and there is “unreal consolation”, so it needs to be clarified. St. Ignatius × Loyola provided several guidelines in the process of seeking the truth and goodness in his “Spiritual Exercises”, that is, our thoughts “if the beginning, the middle and the end are good, all tend to the perfect good, This is from the good gods. If this series of thought processes eventually leads us to something evil, or some distraction…. Obviously, these thoughts are from the evil gods.” . (No. 333)

The Pope then asked, what does it mean to begin to tend towards the good? He explains with examples: “I have the will to pray and feel that it is accompanied by love for God and neighbor, an invitation to acts of generosity and charity: this is a good start. On the contrary, It may happen that the will arises to avoid a job or a duty entrusted to me: every time I am supposed to do the dishes or clean the house, I have a great desire to pray! This is the case Happened in a seminary, right? Prayer, however, is not about avoiding our own work, but about helping us to accomplish the good that we are called to do in this very moment.”

After a thought begins, the middle process follows. Our hearts must be protected from evil spirits, the Pope explained. He goes on to give the example that consolation is not praying “in order to show off yourself before God”. “I pray that if, like the Pharisee in the parable, one tends to be complacent, contemptuous, even resentful and bitter (cf. Luke 18:9-14), then these signs are from the evil god, It uses that thought as a key into me, and in turn sends me its emotions.”

Finally there is the closing stage of that thought. In order not to allow evil to manifest itself in insidious ways, the Pope said, it is important to ask ourselves where that thought leads us, towards God or towards our ego. The Pope also gave another example: “It can be the case that I am completely devoted to a good and laudable cause, but this prompts me to stop praying, to appear more and more irritable and unfriendly, thinking that everything depends on me, Even losing faith in God. This is clearly the act of an evil god”.

“This is the way of the enemy. When we say the enemy, we mean the devil. The devil exists! We know his way is in a cunning, disguised way. He starts with the things we care most about, Then bit by bit it draws us in: the evil creeps in without man noticing it. Over time the tender sweetness becomes harsh, i.e.: its thoughts reveal their true colors.”

In order to keep evil spirits out of our hearts, it is important to “take a patient but necessary examination of the origin and truth of our own thoughts.” This allows us to “learn from experience and not make the same mistakes again”.

The Pope pointed out: “The more we know ourselves, the more we can discover where the evil god enters, and discover its ‘password’, the entrance of our hearts. These are the most sensitive parts of us. In this way, we can prepare for the future. Beware. Each of us has our most sensitive points and our weakest points of character: where evil spirits come in and lead us astray, or take us away from the true path.”

“That is why the daily examination of conscience is so important,” the Pope stressed. “It is a precious labor to re-examine the day’s life with a certain perspective. To realize that what happens is important and is the work of God.” Grace works in us the sign of deeds, helping us to grow freely and consciously”.

The Pope invites the faithful to ask themselves at the end of the day: “What happened today? Not in the newspapers, but in my heart? Am I careful? Have I grown?” At the end of the catechesis, the Pope again Ask the original question: How do you recognize true consolation?

“True consolation is the affirmation that we are doing what God wants us to do, walking in his ways, which are the ways of life, joy, peace. In fact, discernment is not just about being good or doing the best we can. possible good, but about what is good for me at this moment: in this, I am called to grow, to limit other attractive but untrue proposals, not to be fooled in the search for real good.”

Finally, the Pope urged the faithful to continue to understand what is happening in their hearts. “It requires an examination of conscience” in order to find the “source” of our mistakes. We must “learn to read the events of the day in our inner book”. Before the end of the public event, artists from Kenya performed wonderful performances on the stone steps in front of St. Peter’s Basilica, accompanied by strong melodic music.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn