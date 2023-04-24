Pope: Baptism and the gift of the Holy Spirit, the laity should also serve the Church – Vatican News

On the occasion of the general assembly of the Congregation for the Laity, the Family and Life, the Pope addressed the participants and reflected on the meaning of ministry in the Church and the role of the lay faithful.

(Vatican News Network)Through baptism and the grace of the Holy Spirit, lay people can and should devote themselves to the ministry of the Church, bringing Christian values ​​to all parts of the world, thereby contributing to the transformation of society. Pope Francis emphasized this when he received the participants of the Plenary Assembly of the Congregation for the Laity, the Family and Life on April 22. The theme of this plenary session is “The Laity and the Ministry in the Church of the Fellowship”.

The Pope first clarified the meaning of the church’s ministry and the role of lay believers, pointing out the two sources of the church’s ministry: the sacrament of baptism and the grace of the Holy Spirit. All baptized persons, whether lay, clergy or consecrated persons, are Christians. Therefore, every baptized person must participate in the mission entrusted to the Church by Christ and assume specific duties. Among these are the “established” ministries of readings, deacons and catechesis, which, although related to the sacrament of Holy Orders, do not require receipt of the sacrament of Holy Orders for their performance.

However, the ministry of the church is not limited to this. From the earliest days of the Church, there have been a wide range of ministries that have been closely related to all believers. All these ministries originate from the sacrament of Baptism, are rooted in the “common priesthood” of all believers, and are varied and varied through the charisms bestowed by the Holy Spirit.

In addition to the established ministries, the Pope explained, “the laity can also perform a wide variety of tasks, expressing their participation in Christ’s priestly, prophetic and kingly office”. Moreover, these missions “are not only within the Church, but also in the various contexts in which they operate”, such as in the sphere of the family, immigration, etc.

The common denominator of the many ministries within the Church, the Pope stressed, is “mission and service”. Having said that, the Pope used the words of Jesus to exhort the people to “not inflate themselves”, saying: “Whoever wants to be great among you, let him be your servant; whoever wants to be first among you, let him be your servant.” servant of God” (Mark 10:43-44).

The Pope concluded by thanking all the participants for their service to the People of God and wishing them the grace of the Holy Spirit in the company of Our Lady.

