Pope Francis meets with young Spanish entrepreneurs, stressing the importance of transforming the global economy so that everyone, especially the poor, can benefit from it.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received members of the Spanish Association of Young Entrepreneurs at the Vatican on October 17. Faced with the “imbalance at the economic and social level” in the world today, the Pope proposes to them three main priorities: propheticness, care in relation to God, and work and poverty.

On the prophetic level, the Pope clarified that, in the Bible, “a prophet is someone who speaks on behalf of God, conveying the message of God and thus bringing about change in the place where they live”. Faced with the current complex situation of war and environmental crisis, the Pope urged the entrepreneurs present “to preach like prophets and build a common home, respecting all forms of life, caring for all as they develop their services. well-being and promote peace”.

With regard to caring for our relationship with God, the Pope explained that just as “the earth bears fruit when it is well cultivated and cared for”; so when we cultivate our spiritual health, when we take care of God with all our hearts relationship, we also “bear many sweet fruits.” The Pope thus reminds entrepreneurs that positive economic transformation can only be achieved when we experience spiritual conversion.

The third focus concerns work and poverty. Taking St. Francis of Assisi as an example, the Pope pointed out that the saint not only built the church, but also contributed to the reconstruction of the church at that time with his love for the poor and his simple life. “Work and poverty,” said the Pope, “means total trust in God, not in the world. Through the value of work and poverty, we can create an economy that reconciles people at all stages of production, without causing them to despise one another. , nor create more injustices, nor make people feel cold and indifferent.”

This does not mean that people love extreme poverty, on the contrary, we must fight extreme poverty. Moreover, entrepreneurs use beneficial tools, such as job creation, to help their neighbors gain dignity.

Finally, the Pope encouraged the entrepreneurs present to “continue to be creative and change the face of the economy”, making it more ethical (cf. Encyclical Laudatory Encyclical, No. 189). Entrepreneurs must not forget that economic activity should serve humanity, “not just for the few, but for all, especially the poor”.

