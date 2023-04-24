Pope calls for Sudan: end violence, resume dialogue – Vatican News

Pope Francis expresses his concern for the “serious” situation in Sudan after reciting the Lakkia Sutra.

(Vatican News Network)The situation in Sudan is getting worse. For this reason, Pope Francis once again expressed his concern for the country in the prayer of the Queen of Heaven on Sunday, April 23, saying: “Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan is still serious: I reiterate my appeal to stop the violence as soon as possible, Restoring the path of dialogue. I invite everyone to pray for our brothers and sisters in Sudan.”

The clashes between Sudanese militias and government forces paused for a brief period before returning to fighting. Many countries have taken evacuation actions, and Sudanese people have also begun to flee. According to UNHCR, “eastern Chad already hosts more than 400,000 refugees who fled Sudan”. At the moment, Sudanese refugees are still pouring in, further impacting Chad’s already overwhelmed public services and resources. In the past few days, 10,000 to 20,000 people may have fled the Darfur region of Sudan, trying to escape to neighboring Chad to escape the war.

