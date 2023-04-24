Home » Pope calls for Sudan: end violence, resume dialogue – Vatican News
World

Pope calls for Sudan: end violence, resume dialogue – Vatican News

by admin

Pope Francis expresses his concern for the “serious” situation in Sudan after reciting the Lakkia Sutra.

(Vatican News Network)The situation in Sudan is getting worse. For this reason, Pope Francis once again expressed his concern for the country in the prayer of the Queen of Heaven on Sunday, April 23, saying: “Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan is still serious: I reiterate my appeal to stop the violence as soon as possible, Restoring the path of dialogue. I invite everyone to pray for our brothers and sisters in Sudan.”

The clashes between Sudanese militias and government forces paused for a brief period before returning to fighting. Many countries have taken evacuation actions, and Sudanese people have also begun to flee. According to UNHCR, “eastern Chad already hosts more than 400,000 refugees who fled Sudan”. At the moment, Sudanese refugees are still pouring in, further impacting Chad’s already overwhelmed public services and resources. In the past few days, 10,000 to 20,000 people may have fled the Darfur region of Sudan, trying to escape to neighboring Chad to escape the war.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Fauci: If the vaccination rate does not increase in the world or a more dangerous variant of the new crown emerges|Fauci|Outbreak|United States_Sina News

You may also like

Russian minister Lavrov in New York to chair...

the fiber arrives in Legnano and Brugherio

TIM, 2022 budget approved

Coptic Patriarch Tawadros to visit Rome, meet Pope...

unsettled weather until April 25th. Then comes the...

Giulia Cavaglia loses her flight and snaps, the...

City and Colour, crítica de The Love Still...

Mac DeMarco publishes almost two hundred demos and...

Smog in the EU, over 1,200 victims among...

Man from Banja Luka accused of attempted murder...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy