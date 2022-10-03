Home World Pope: Charity in service must never be extinguished, even in the face of injustice – Vatican News
The Pope celebrated mass for the Vatican Guard in front of the Lourdes Cave in the Vatican Gardens to celebrate the feast of their patron saint Michael the Archangel. The Pope called on them to “rekindle” their vocation.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis officiated Mass for the Vatican Guard in front of the Lourdes Cave in the Vatican Gardens this year on the occasion of the Vatican Guard’s feast day of the Archangel Saint Michael. The Pope stressed that the strength, courage and patience they need to perform their duties comes first and foremost from “charity”.

In the face of these members of the Vatican Guard who guard the Pope, the Pope said “calling” straight to the point in his sermon. In fact, all who receive this “calling” and perform this work must renew this calling from time to time. The Pope said to the members of the Guard, “Almost all of you, each of you, entered the Guard for a vocation, a desire to do something good, such as service, growth. Later, it happened to us priests, to everyone. As is the case, a person will get used to it; when a person gets used to it, instead of growing, it will decline and decline.”

In this way, the Pope pointed out, “very bad things” can occur in the life of priests called to serve, namely “coldness, being lukewarm”. “If you don’t make your vocation burn again, if you don’t let it grow every day, that very good call to service, that which doesn’t grow, will eventually perish,” the Pope warned.

“When things stop burning hot, they go out. When things stop growing and moving, they rot. Dead waters are the first to rot. For this reason, there is always a need to move forward and grow in life. To rekindle and regain the calling ‘vision'”.

Later, the Pope mentioned the need for “faith” for members of the Vatican Guard. “Our lives, if we don’t live our lives according to the light of faith, it is better to go to another job,” he said. “My life, the life of every priest, and the life of your guards. May you go forward in the spirit of faith; the important thing is to live this faith in true service, and then charity and strength”.

“It is difficult,” the Pope said, “that in your work there is every day in the service of charity: when things are not going well, and when you see injustice that cannot be resolved, impatience and anger ensue… This can quench love. The fire of virtue gives us the spirit of cowardice and devaluation of things. The Lord asks us to have a mighty God to rekindle the fire with strength and charity, not cowardice.”

Pope urges Vatican guards to “go forward and do things bravely”. If you are wrong, ask for “forgiveness” and move on, “because mistakes are not the end.” “We all make mistakes! Don’t be afraid of this, but move forward with the power of service and keep going”.

Finally, the Pope pleaded with the Archangel Michael for grace, that all members of the Guard could “rekindle the gifts they have received, and strengthen themselves with the god of charity, not of cowardice”.

