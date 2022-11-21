Pope Francis celebrated Mass in the Cathedral of Asti in northern Italy on the Feast of Christ the King, pointing to God’s loving embrace on the cross and his call to live a living faith. We are to serve God and our neighbours, not stand on the sidelines.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis presides over Mass at the Cathedral of Asti in the Piedmont region of northern Italy on November 20, the Feast of Christ the King. In his homily, Pope Bergoglio said that it was from this land that his father immigrated to Argentina. The Pope arrived in Asti on Saturday morning on the 19th to visit relatives privately. In his homily at Mass on the 20th, the Pope said his return “was to taste the roots again”.

The Gospel, which is an excerpt read by Christ the Universal King, leads people back to the “foundation of faith”, namely: the Lord Jesus Christ. He has given us eternal life by His death. The charge board on the cross of Christ reads: “This is the King of the Jews.” The Pope explained that the image of the Lord Christ subverts people’s imagination of a king: He is not sitting on a throne, but nailed to a torture tool . Moreover, Christ the King does not dictate, but opens his arms to everyone.

This, the Pope emphasized, is what our King looks like: with open arms. Only by entering into His bosom can we understand Christ the King. “He crossed the farthest border of human beings, entered the black hole of hatred, the black hole of abandonment, in order to light up every life and embrace every real situation.”

Looking fixedly at the crucified Lord Christ, we see His outstretched arms as His loving embrace for all of us, regardless of our state, experience, or failure. We are always invited to receive this love and make a difference in our lives.

Accepting the love of God, we can no longer be enslaved, free from the selfishness, sin and anxiety that imprison our lives, just like the repentant thief at the right hand of the cross of the Lord Christ, accept His love and ask Him to remember himself. And the Lord assured the right thief: “Today you will be with me in Paradise” (Luke 23:43).

This is exactly what the Lord Christ expects of us. The Pope said that we must understand that our God is not a “strange God” who is aloof, powerful, and far away from his people, but a God who is close to people, gentle and merciful. He stretches out His arms to comfort and comfort us. “This is our king!”

There are two paths before us. One way is to stand on the sidelines, like so many witnesses to the Passion, either by watching, or by being sad, or by judging, or by being indifferent. Some even mocked Jesus, saying, “Save yourself!”

The other way is to participate in it, to walk the path of holiness. This was precisely the choice of the right thief, who turned his head and called Jesus by name, saying: “When you come to be king, please remember me!” The Pope explained: “Thus, a criminal first became a saint: He was close to Jesus for a short time, but the Lord kept him with him forever. The Gospel speaks of this right thief for our good, to invite us to overcome sin and stop being a spectator.”

So how do we do this? The Pope pointed out that the first step is “a sense of trust, which is to call on the name of God, as the right thief did, to regain the courageous trust of a child in the last moment of life, to trust wholeheartedly, to ask, to persevere. With a sense of trust, he admits his mistakes and weeps before the Lord “.

Speaking of this, the Pope reminded everyone that “don’t put makeup on” before God, but show “the original appearance of the heart”. “That is how salvation comes.”

The Pope concluded by saying that the Lord looks at us from the cross and invites us with open arms to embrace his infinite love. When we receive His love, we share it and stop looking on at the sufferer.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn