Pope Francis told the staff of the Holy See Communication and the participants of the General Assembly that communication means building relationships, that there must be a diversity of perspectives, efforts to maintain unity and truth, and to combat rumors and verbal violence.

(Vatican News Network)The mission of communication is to “promote caring, give voice to those who are excluded, and draw attention to things that we normally discard and ignore”. Pope Francis underlined these points on 12 November when he received staff of the Holy See Communication Ministry and participants in the plenary session of the ministry.

During the meeting in the Clement Room of the Pontifical Building, the Pope first emphasized that the true meaning of communication is “to create relationships. The voice of God echoes in it and is heard”.

The Pope went on to point out three main points of communication: first, to reduce people’s loneliness; second, to help those who have no voice to speak; and third, to learn “the hard work of communication”.

In response to the first point, the Pope stated that if communication does not reduce loneliness, “it is only entertainment“. Conversely, a person feels less alone when he finds his inner doubts, hopes, and toils expressed. “Thus, the constituent elements of true communication are mainly concrete listening, encounters, faces and experiences”. “Communication must be a great help for the Church, in order to live in the real situation, to promote listening and to understand the great questions of men and women today”.

Second, the Pope pointed out that communication tends to crowd out unpleasant things that we don’t want to see. However, the mission of the church is to be with the weakest, so the church should be present on the margins. This fringe “is not only social fringe due to economic reasons, but also those who do not lack food and drink, but who feel empty due to certain choices, family failures or personal events”. The Pope encouraged those present to reflect on whether the Church could listen to these brothers and sisters, “to discern with them the will of God and thus to communicate to them the Word of salvation”.

As for the hard work of learning and dissemination, the Pope said that in the Gospel, it is obvious that someone misunderstood Jesus’ words, knowing it later, or maliciously distorting it. Judas Iscariot, for example, confuses the mission of Christ with a political savior mindset.

The Pope said: “We have to accept that there is a dimension of ‘toil’ in the field of communication. Many people often stand outside looking at the Church, confused by the different tensions in it. But whoever understands the way in which the Holy Spirit works , it will be clear that the Holy Spirit likes to create communion between differences, harmony from confusion. Communion is not the same thing, but a way of bringing together very different realities.”

In addition, communication must have a diverse perspective and strive to maintain unity and truth, and fight rumors and verbal violence.

The Pope finally reminded that the mission of the Holy See Communication is not “purely technical work”, but touches on the style of the Church itself. “Serving the Church means being trustworthy and brave to try new paths.”

