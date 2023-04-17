Home » Pope congratulates Eastern Churches on Easter – Vatican News Vatican
After reciting the Joy of the Queen of Heaven on the Sunday of Mercy on the 16th, the Pope extended his cordial greetings to the believers of the Eastern Church who celebrated Easter on that day. He thought of his brothers and sisters in Russia and Ukraine, praying that “the Lord will be with them and help them make peace”.

(Vatican News Network)“May the Risen Lord be with you and fill you with His Holy Spirit! Happy Easter to all of you!” Pope Francis said to follow the Julian calendar when he led the believers to recite the Joy Sutra on April 16. believers of the Eastern Church congratulate Easter.

“Unfortunately, in stark contrast to the message of the Resurrection, the war continues, continuing to sow death in a horrific way. We are saddened by this atrocity and we pray for the victims, beseeching God , so that the world will no longer live in the fear of violent death created by human hands, but can experience the surprise of life that He bestows and continues to increase with grace!”

The Pope also thought of “our brothers and sisters in Ukraine and Russia, who celebrate Easter today. May the Lord be with them and help them to make peace”.

