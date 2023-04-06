Pope Francis thanked priests for their service and encouraged them to call on the Holy Spirit as if they were breathing.

(Vatican News Network)Priests reach maturity when the Holy Spirit becomes the protagonist of priestly life. Pope Francis reminded priests with these words when he consecrated the Mass of the Holy Oil in St. Peter’s Basilica on the morning of Holy Thursday, April 6. The Pope told priests to call on the Holy Spirit like breathing. During the Mass on the Day of Priests, the Pope thanked priests for their service and began his homily with the Holy Spirit at the heart.

In the Gospel record that I chose to read that day, Jesus said: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me.” (Luke 4:18) The Pope pointed out that “Without the Holy Spirit, there is no Christian life, and without His anointing, there is no holiness.” The Holy Spirit is at the heart of everything, so “on this day of celebration of the birth of the priesthood”, the Pope invites everyone to recognize the Holy Spirit as “the source of the priesthood, the life and vitality of every priest”.

The Church of Our Lady teaches us to confess the Holy Spirit as the “Giver of Life”. “Without the Holy Spirit, the Church would not be the Bride of Christ, but at best a religious organization,” the Pope reminded. We are “the temple of the Holy Spirit, who dwells in us” (cf. 1 Cor 6:19). “We must never shut the Holy Spirit in a house, or put him in some place of worship. We need to say every day: ‘Please come, Holy Spirit, because without your strength we are lost.'”

We can all say that the Holy Spirit is upon us. This is not a hypothesis, but a fact. “This is not due to our merits, it is purely a gift of divine grace,” the pope told priests. “We are anointed to be fathers and shepherds of God’s holy people.”

The Pope recalled how Jesus called his disciples. At Jesus’ call, the disciples forsook their boats, nets, and possessions. “The anointing of God’s holy words changed their lives.” The disciples enthusiastically followed the good teacher of Jesus and began to preach, firmly believing that they could accomplish a greater cause. However, with Passover, everything seemed to stop: “They even denied and abandoned their Master”.

Precisely at the “second anointing” of Pentecost, the disciples were converted and from then on shepherded the flock of the Lord. It is the oil anointed with the fire of the Holy Spirit, which burns away the self-centered “godliness” of the disciples. “After receiving the Holy Spirit, Peter’s fear and wavering disappeared; the burning longing brought Jacob and John to life, and no longer sought the honorable place; others who had previously gathered in fear in the Last Supper man, went to all parts of the world as an apostle.”

Priests today have somewhat similar experiences. “We, too,” said the Pope, “have experienced the first anointing. It begins with the call of love that seizes our hearts and invites us to embark on a journey; sanctified us. Then came the hour of the Passion, each of us passed through the Passover, the moment of truth, the time of crisis.”

The Pope pointed out three dangerous temptations that will appear during this period: first, the temptation of compromise, as long as we can do what we have done before, we will be satisfied; second, the temptation of substitutes, in things other than anointing Find satisfaction; third, the temptation of discouragement, from a dissatisfied attitude to a state of laziness.

A great danger lurks in it: seemingly intact on the outside, but trapped inside, trying to get by. In such a situation, the priest’s life will no longer be fragrant with unction, no longer open-minded. However, such a crisis can also be a turning point in the life of a priest.

This is a time of overflowing grace when, like the Passover disciples, we are called to “humbly admit that we are frustrated because of the suffering of Christ’s crucifixion”. In this way, “we can embark on a new journey, one filled with the Spirit, faith and charity”. This requires the help of the Holy Spirit and the acknowledgment of our weakness.

This is exactly what the “God of Truth” asks of us: He urges us to look deep into our hearts and reflect on whether our success depends on our own ability and status? Or are these achievements dependent on the fragrance of the anointing? “Dear brothers,” said the Pope, “the maturity of the priest comes from the Holy Spirit. The priest reaches maturity when he becomes the protagonist of our lives.”

The priest will retain the oil of his anointing if he allows the power of the God of truth to work within him, for all temptations of untruth to the priest will be exposed. The Holy Spirit, who washes away the impure, never tires of reminding priests “not to defile your own anointing oil”. For this reason, the Pope encourages all priests to call on the Holy Spirit as if they were breathing, to “immerse themselves in the Holy Spirit, to let the life of the Holy Spirit flow through their darkness, and thus rediscover who they are”.

In addition, the Holy Spirit is also the god of harmony. The Pope emphasized that without harmony and without the Holy Spirit, the priesthood cannot proceed. “He inspires the diversity of charisms and recreates their plurality in unity. The harmony he creates is not based on homogeneity, but on the creativity of love.”

At the end of the homily, the Pope expressed his heartfelt thanks to the priests. He said: “Thank you for your witness and service, for your silent good deeds, for your forgiveness and consolation in the name of God. Thank you for your ministries, which often give so much effort and receive little acknowledgment. “

The Pope concluded by saying: “The Spirit of God never disappoints those who trust in Him. May the Spirit of God fill you with peace and fulfill all that He unfolds in you, so that you may be prophetic disciples of His anointing.” Witness, become an apostle of harmony.”

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn