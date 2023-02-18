On February 17, Pope Francis received all the participants of the Congregation of the Immaculate Conception, encouraging them to follow the footsteps of their ancestors, to continue to creatively respond to the challenges of our times, and to perseverely live out their spiritual wealth.

(Vatican News Network)On the morning of February 17, Pope Francis received all the participants of the Congregation of the Congregation of the Immaculate Conception in the Vatican. In his speech, he reviewed three spiritual treasures in the life and development of Father Stanislaus Papczyński, Patriarch of the Order of the Immaculate Conception, urging the friars to follow in the footsteps of their father and “continue to be creative Respond to the challenges of our time”.

The Pope pointed out that the first spiritual treasure of the congregation is the zealous devotion to the Virgin, and devotion to the Immaculate Conception is an evangelized life in imitation of her. This, the Pope said, shows that “true devotion to the Mother of God is nourished and grown by listening to and meditating on the Word of God”.

The pope then spoke of the second spiritual treasure of the order, the prayer for souls in purgatory. The Pope pointed out that when the Immaculate Conception was founded in the 17th century, about 60% of the European population was afflicted by plagues and wars, resulting in countless casualties. The spiritual care for the living and the dead became an important charism of the congregation.

A third spiritual treasure of the Order is concern for the poor. The Pope pointed out that in the time of Father Papucinski, the congregation was mainly devoted to helping poor parish priests.

Afterwards, the Pope spoke to the present members about the practical significance of the charism of their spiritual practice. The Pope said that Father St. Papuchinski lived and developed a charismatic model of “your spiritual practice and action”, This charism was “very well suited to the specific historical situation of the men and women of his day”. Your mission today is to “take up the baton from our founders and continue to respond creatively to the challenges of our time.”

The Pope encouraged: “If you encounter opposition or difficulties, do not be discouraged.” To this end, the Pope mentioned the great tests that the Order has faced over the centuries, especially in the 1900s, when it reached its peak. The miserable situation of a monk remains.

The Pope went on to note that the Immaculate Conception has embarked on a new journey, recently setting new pastoral priorities: nurturing the laity, protecting life from conception to natural death, and serving the poor and the marginalized in society .

Finally, the Pope suggested that the faithful pay special respect to Mary, the Seat of Wisdom, the Consolation of Sorrows and the Mother of Mercy. These devotion to the Virgin, the Pope said, will help “to make you steadfast in the witness of the Gospel life”, to allow “people of our time to find in you love and tolerance”, and to “give you motherly love”. Compassionately serve the souls that God has entrusted to you”.

