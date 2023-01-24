Pope Francis sent a letter to all participants of the International Symposium on Leprosy on January 23, urging the world not to abandon these marginalized poorest people and encouraging Christian groups to always be at the forefront of work for the poorest.

(Vatican News Network) “We must never forget our brothers and sisters who have leprosy”. This is what Pope Francis emphasized in a letter to all participants of the International Leprosy Symposium on January 23. The international symposium “Leave no one behind” was held at the Pontifical Augustinian College in Rome on 23-24 January, and was organized by three foundations from Europe in collaboration with the Holy See’s Ministry for the Promotion of Integral Human Development Cooperative organization held. The workshop focused on achieving “Leprosy Elimination” and providing services for people suffering from other neglected tropical diseases, thereby building an inclusive and caring society.

In the letter, the Pope pointed out that “because of the stigmatization of leprosy, which causes serious violations of human rights throughout the world“, we must not ignore a disease that still affects so many people around the world, especially Those who live “in a more impoverished social environment”. “This is the current challenge, and we should not be afraid of it.”

To this end, the Pope reminded us, we must ask ourselves “how best to work with lepers, seeing them as whole persons”. “I hope that this meeting will help to gather voices from around the world and discuss steps that can be taken to further promote respect for human dignity,” the Pope said.

The Pope also expressed his closeness to leprosy patients around the world and encouraged them to strive for spiritual support and medical care. Finally, the Pope urged all Christian communities to be at the forefront of efforts to promote the full integration of people affected by leprosy.

