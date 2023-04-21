Pope: Earth suffers, needs visionary holistic ecological policy – Vatican News

The Pope receives a British delegation of “Greater Manchester Interfaith Leaders”. “There is an urgent need to protect the environment,” he said, calling for a visionary holistic ecological policy.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received a delegation of “Greater Manchester Interfaith Leaders” at the Vatican on April 20. The interfaith group from the British metropolis has seen the spread of “tremendous technological and economic advances” and “undoubtedly negative impacts on humans and the natural environment”.

The pope thanked the British delegation for its efforts to raise awareness of the “urgent need to protect the environment” and for its “concrete work to address the effects of climate change”.

“In fact, it is now increasingly evident that our current commitment to the protection of God-given creation must be placed within a larger effort to promote holistic ecology,” said the Pope. To promote holistic ecology , should respect the dignity and worth of every human being and recognize the tragic impact that environmental degradation has on the lives of the poor”.

In conclusion, the Pope stressed, it is important to “recognize that the environmental and social crises of our time are not two separate crises, but one and the same”. Therefore, not only do we “need to create new and forward-looking economic models, but we also need to be determined to overcome the culture of ‘disposable’, the culture of throwing away. This culture, born of consumerism and the apathy of globalization, prevents people from We will work hard to address these human and social issues under the vision of public welfare.”

Finally, the Pope thanked the interfaith community for their special witness, applauding their “important contribution to a much-needed ecological conversion”. This ecological conversion is based on “values ​​of respect for nature, simplicity, human solidarity and concern for the future of society”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn