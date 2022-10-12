At 5 pm on October 11, Pope Francis presided over a mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the grand opening of the Second Vatican Council. Let us return to the teachings of Vatican II and overcome the temptation to close ourselves; may the Church be a Church that serves all people, especially the poor.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis presided over Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica at 5 pm on October 11 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the grand opening of the Second Vatican Council. In his homily, the Pope pointed out that the fundamental importance of the Church is love for God, compassion for all, humility, joy and unity.

The Gospel in the Mass is taken from the Gospel of John, chapter 21, verses 15 to 17, describing the conversation that Jesus had with Saint Peter, the chief of the apostles after his resurrection, and entrusted the flock to him. Jesus asked Peter “Do you love me?” and “You feed my flock” three times. This is where the Pope’s sermons start.

“The words of the Lord that we hear today are also addressed to us, to us as the Church,” the Pope said, stressing that the ecumenical council responded “positively” to Jesus’ inquiry. Reflecting on itself, its nature and mission in that event, the Church finds itself “the mystery of grace born of love, the living temple of the Holy Spirit”.

“Let us ask ourselves whether we in the Church start with God, with his loving gaze on us. There is always the temptation to start with ourselves and not with God, to put our affairs above the Gospel and to submit to worldly rules. wind, following the fashions of the times, or abandoning the time God has given us. So let us beware: whether it is following earthly progressivism, or traditionalism, or nostalgic retrogression, these are not love, but It’s a sign of infidelity.”

Referring to the testimony of John XXIII, who convened the Second Vatican Council, the Pope said: “Pope John wrote at the end of his life: ‘My life towards old age would be best if Concentrating all of me on Jesus, the Son of Mary, in a close and continuous intimacy with Jesus, contemplating Jesus through images: the Child, the Crucifixion, and the adoration received in the sacraments.’ See. , this is the source of our eternal life: Jesus.”

John XXIII spoke of the need for the Church to live joyfully in his ecumenical address. The Pope stressed that the Church “is self-denial if it does not rejoice”. “A Church that loves Jesus has no time for quarrels, vicious attacks and polemics,” said the Pope. May God free us from criticism and intolerance, meanness and anger! It’s not just about style, it’s about love, as Paul what the disciples taught, for those who love do nothing without complaining (cf. Philippians 2:14).”

The Pope continued: “Another teaching of the Second Vatican Council is: to live with others in the world, never feeling superior to others, but to be servants of the kingdom of God; to bring the beautiful message of the Gospel into people’s lives and language, sharing their joy and hope. How fitting is the ecumenical council: to help us fight off the temptation to close ourselves in ease and self-confidence, to follow the style of God, as the prophet Ezekiel describes us today: to seek the lost and bring it back to the sheepfold, bandage the wounds and heal the sick sheep (cf. Ezekiel 34:16).”

To this end, the Pope stressed, the Church exists to serve the world, not to shepherd itself and to ascend, “but to think of others with love, for everyone. As Pope John said, to be ‘all The church of men, especially the church of the poor’.”

The Pope then explained that when Jesus said, “You feed my sheep,” he was referring to all sheep, without making any distinction. The church is the church of communion, and the devil brings division. “How many times, after the ecumenical council, some Christians like to take sides in the Church, not realizing that they are piercing the heart of the Mother Church! How many times have they preferred to be ‘supporters of their own group’,” the Pope said. , rather than servants of the multitude; would rather be radical or conservative than brothers and sisters; choose ‘right’ or ‘left’ rather than Jesus; present themselves as ‘guardian of truth’ or ‘innovative soloist’ who do not want to admit that they are grateful and humble children of the Church of the Holy Mother.”

“We are all children of God, and we are all brothers and sisters in the Church. We are his sheep, his flock, and we can only be his flock if we are united,” the Pope emphasized.

The Pope also thanked the representatives of other Christian ecclesiastical groups who participated in the commemoration that day. Finally, the Pope asked the Lord to free the Church from the danger of self-isolation, so as to be able to say to the Lord, as Peter did: “Lord, you know everything, you know that we love you (cf. the Gospel of John) 21:17).”

