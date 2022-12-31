Home World Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger has died
World

Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger has died

by admin
Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger has died

ServiceVatican

The announcement of the Vatican press office. Body exhibited in St. Peter’s from Monday 2 January

The announcement of the Vatican press office. Body exhibited in St. Peter’s from Monday 2 January

“It is with pain that I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 am, in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican”. The announcement of the death of Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, pontiff from 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013 (the day of his resignation from the pontificate) was given by the director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

From the morning of Monday 2 January 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for the greeting of the faithful.

See also  G7 Foreign Ministers will be held in Liverpool, England. Period: December 10-12-Domestic Channel-Inner Mongolia News Network

You may also like

Brazil, the sad return of Lula in the...

How do you adjust your emotions in the...

The first New Year’s Eve without Queen Elizabeth:...

Fireworks shows, concerts, exhibition visits… “Happy Changsha, Charming...

Epidemic situation in China: WHO urges to share...

Russia, sociologist Grigory Yudin: “Indoctrination of young people...

Southwest Airlines is close to returning to normal...

North Korea launches three short-range missiles into the...

Putin signs presidential decree allowing buyers from “unfriendly...

Fireworks shows, concerts, exhibitions…”Happy Changsha, Charming Star City”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy