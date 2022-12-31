Listen to the audio version of the article

“It is with pain that I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 am, in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican”. The announcement of the death of Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, pontiff from 19 April 2005 to 28 February 2013 (the day of his resignation from the pontificate) was given by the director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

From the morning of Monday 2 January 2023, the body of the Pope Emeritus will be in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for the greeting of the faithful.