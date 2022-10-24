Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI recently wrote to the participants of the International Symposium “Ratzinger’s Ecclesiology” held at the Franciscan University in Ohio, USA, stating that the convening of the Second Vatican Council was “significant” and very “very important”. necessary”.

(Vatican News Network)In recent times, the Universal Church has commemorated the 60th anniversary of the grand inauguration of the Second Vatican Council in various forms. Francis University in Ohio, USA hosted a tenth International Symposium entitled “The Ecclesiology of Joseph Ratzinger” on October 20-21. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI took this opportunity to write to Father Dave Pivonka, Rector of Franciscan universities, stressing that the Second Vatican Council was “significant” and “necessary”.

In the letter, Emeritus Benedict XVI first expressed his gratitude. He wrote: “It is a great honor and joy for me to hold an international seminar on my ecclesiology at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, USA.”

The pope emeritus then wrote: “When I started my theology in 1946, I didn’t think of a council. Everyone was surprised when Pope John XXIII announced the council. At that time, many questions arose as to whether it was worthwhile to hold a council. The bigger question was, in terms of the declaration of the council, and thus the direction for the further journey of the Church, on the whole, was it possible to views and issues.” “Indeed, this new ecumenical council proved to be significant and necessary.”

Benedict XVI also pointed out that a theological issue involving different religions showed its roots for the first time at that time, as did the relationship between the purely rational world and faith. It had never been thought that these two topics would be discussed in this way before.

At the end of the letter, Pope Emeritus expressed his sincere desire. He hoped that the international seminar “will contribute to efforts to properly understand the Church and the world in our time.”

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn