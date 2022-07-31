In Iqaluit, the highest latitude city in Canada, Pope Francis invited Inuit youth to carry forward their own culture and “beautiful” language, to keep moving forward, to the light every day, to work as a team, to embrace the Gospel handed down from their ancestors, and See the Inuit face of Jesus Christ.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis’ penitential pilgrimage in Canada ends in the polar climate town of Iqaluit. On the campus of an elementary school, the Pope first met privately with Inuit survivors of a “boarding school” and then reunited with the Aboriginal elders and youth.

During his private meeting with the survivors, the Pope listened to the experiences of several survivors, led them to recite the Lord’s Book together, and awarded them the Apostolic Blessing. On the campus, local leaders greeted the Holy Father Pope, and the indigenous people sang and danced to show the Pope the beauty of their traditional culture. After enjoying the wonderful performance, the Pope delivered a speech to the Inuit men, women and children present. First of all, he expressed his sadness and begged forgiveness for the role many Catholics have played in the “boarding school” system.

These experiences of family separation are not only painful but also scandalous, especially when one considers the commandment of the Ten Commandments, “Honor your father and mother”. Children who are taken away from their homes have little opportunity to live this commandment. The Pope said: “Severing the bond between parent and child, destroying the relationship between our closest relatives, hurting or ‘causing the child to stumble’ (cf. Mt 18:6), how evil these are!”

Emphasizing the significance of his meeting with indigenous peoples during his pastoral visit, the Pope said: “We are here to pursue a process of healing and reconciliation together, with the help of the Creator, may this help illuminate those who have already What happened has brought us out of our dark past.”

With the support of elders, young people are especially called to learn how to care and teach others to care: to care for the earth, to care for their people, to care for their own history. The Pope encouraged young people to embrace the past, be full of passion and not be afraid to listen to their elders. In this spirit, the Pope offers three pieces of advice “as a brother”.

The first piece of advice is to “keep going,” craving big things. The Pope pointed out that the answers to the challenges of today’s world lie in the youth. The Pope told the youth: “The future is in your hands…. You must not lose hope, but fight and give your best. In this way, you will not regret in the future.”

The second suggestion is to “go to the light”, to bring light to others, and to try to drive out the darkness of the world. It requires discernment, the ability to distinguish between light and darkness, but also the freedom to choose the right thing. “If you want to please God, you must choose the good”.

The third suggestion is “teamwork”. In this regard, the Pope used the example of hockey players, pointing out that they perform well because of teamwork. “Working as a team means believing that in order to achieve great goals, you cannot fight alone; you must act together and practice perseverance,” working together to fight tough battle after battle.

The Pope finally urged Inuit youth to develop their own culture and beautiful language. “I hope and pray that by listening to your elders, drawing from your heritage and the treasure of personal freedom, you will embrace the Gospel preserved and handed down by your ancestors, and thus see the Inuit face of Jesus Christ,” the Pope said. .”

