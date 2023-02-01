Pope Francis arrived safely in Kinshasa, the capital of Congo, on the afternoon of January 31. Later in the afternoon, he went to the garden of the “National Palace” in the capital to meet with civil authorities, civil society and diplomatic missions, and announced his pastoral pilgrimage. ‘s first speech. He called on the international community to promote Congo’s peace process with concrete actions and commitments, and urged the Congolese people to reject violence and work hard to build a peaceful and inclusive society.

The pope began by saying that his visit stemmed from his desire to bring “the closeness, the love and the comfort of the universal Church” to the Congolese people. The pope came “as a pilgrim of reconciliation and peace”.

In his speech, the pope compared Congo to diamonds, one of the country’s many riches. The Congolese people are “much more precious than any treasure found in its fertile land,” the pope said. In addition to rich natural resources, they also have a kind of “spiritual wealth” in their hearts. “Peace and development are born here” and to this end all Congolese people should “feel responsible to make their contribution”.

The Pope lamented that Congo and the entire African continent continue to suffer from “economic colonialism”. The pope called on the world to remember the “catastrophic” injustices committed against Africa and Congo in the past and to end the continued plundering of their natural resources. He said: “Let go of the Democratic Republic of the Congo! Let go of Africa! Stop strangling Africa: it is neither a mine to be mined nor a land to be plundered. May Africa be the hero of its own destiny!”

Then, the pope turned the topic to the international community, saying: “The current peace process, which I strongly encourage, needs to be sustained by concrete actions, and commitments should be kept to this.” disease, countries and organizations that support the rule of law and promote respect for human rights.

Returning to the image of the diamond, the Pope pointed out that the richness of Congolese society derives from its “polyhedral” character, so any regressive forms of tribalism and conflict must be avoided. In this regard, the Pope underscored the key role played by religious groups and civil society in their commitment to building peace and fraternity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in promoting social richness.

The pope went on to stress the urgent need to invest in education so that “the most precious diamond, the sons and daughters of the Congo,” shines brightly. Lamenting that too many Congolese children still do not go to school, but are instead exploited and enslaved in the mines, he said: “Children, little girls and all young people represent hope for the future: we must not let hope Feed it with passion!”

At the end of his speech, the Pope reminded everyone present to be “good stewards of creation” and shoulder the common responsibility to protect the natural environment. The pope also stressed the need for long-term international support to improve the lives of Africans, not just emergency interventions.

In closing, Pope Francis urged the Congolese people not to succumb to a “daunted” and “indulgent” spirit of decadence, but to promote a “courageous and inclusive social renewal” for their country. The Pope encouraged: “In the name of Christ, Lord of hope, God of all possibilities, who always gives us the strength to start anew; in the name of the dignity and value of the most precious diamond of this splendid land, that is, In the name of the dignity and worth of their citizens, I would encourage all to commit to a courageous and inclusive social renewal.”

