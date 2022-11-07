After finishing his 39th international pastoral visit, the Pope once again came to the Basilica of Our Lady of Rome to pray in front of the statue of the Mother of Salvation of the Roman people. This is the 101st time he has prayed at the Basilica of Notre Dame since taking office.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis concluded his pastoral visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on November 6. Not long after his plane arrived at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport that afternoon, he went to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome to pray in front of the Statue of the Mother of Rescue of the Roman People, thanking Our Lady for his 39th international pastoral visit. Before leaving for Bahrain on November 2, the Pope came to the Basilica of Our Lady and entrusted the visit to Our Lady. This is Bergoglio’s 100th visit to the Basilica of Santa Maria since he was elected as Peter’s successor.

The Holy See Press Office said in a statement on November 6, “This afternoon, after returning from Bahrain, the Pope, as usual, went to the Basilica of Our Lady and stopped for a moment to pray in front of the statue of the Mother of the People in Rome. After the prayer Pope Francis returns to the Vatican”.

The Pope is in Bahrain from November 3 to 6, where he visited Awali and Manama, where he joined religious leaders from around the world for the East-West Dialogue Forum. As mentioned earlier, Pope Francis came to the Basilica of Our Lady before departure and prayed to Our Lady, whom the Roman people have always loved and loved. Since his inauguration in March 2013, Pope Francis has prayed for a moment in front of the statue of the Mother of the Roman People’s Rescue in the Basilica of Notre Dame before and after each international pastoral visit. It was the 101st time that the Pope prayed at the Basilica of Notre Dame on the afternoon of November 6.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn