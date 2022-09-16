Pope Francis followed his usual practice and went to the Basilica of Santa Maria in the heart of Rome to pray on the morning of September 16 after concluding his pastoral visit to Kazakhstan.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis concluded his pastoral visit to Kazakhstan on September 15, and his special plane arrived at Rome Leonardo da Vinci Airport at 8:01 p.m. Rome time. On the morning of the 16th the next day, the Pope went to the Basilica of Santa Maria in the center of Rome, prayed in front of the Statue of the Mother of Rescue of the Roman People, and then returned to the Vatican.

It has become Pope Francis’ practice to go to the Basilica of Our Lady before and after each international pastoral visit. After completing his 38th international pastoral visit to Kazakhstan, the Pope also longed to express his thanks again to the Virgin Mary, whom the Roman people have always loved, and prayed that his trip would bear fruit in the future. A major purpose of the Pope’s visit was to attend the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Since taking office in March 2013, Pope Francis has prayed for a moment in front of the Holy Mother of Salvation of the Roman People in the Basilica of Notre Dame before and after each international visit. Pope Francis has visited Santa Maria in the heart of Rome more than 90 times.

