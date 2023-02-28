The book “The Shepherd” was published in Argentina a few days ago. This book is the result of conversations between journalists and the Pope on several important and pressing issues for the Church: from politics to economics, from reform of the Holy See to threats to the “common home”.

In his preface, the Pope commended the “perseverance” of the two journalists: through regular interviews that lasted ten years, they provided analysis of the Pope’s teaching. Issues touched on in this book include: issues related to immigration, the defense of life, the impact of the reform of the Congregation of the Holy See, and the phenomenon of the violation of minors. The way he now deals with the scourge of child abuse will be “a great criterion by which his ministry will be judged” by future generations, the pope stressed.

Politics is also at the heart of this book. The Pope replied: “Yes, I am involved in politics, because everyone must be involved in politics. So, what is politics? It is a mode of life in the city (polis). There is one thing that I do not touch, nor does the Church. To touch it is the politics of sectarianism. However, the Gospel has a political dimension, that is, it directs social thinking, even religious and human thinking, towards the common good.”

Another important issue is the economy, and Pope Francis reiterated that the lighthouse to follow is the Church’s social teaching. He does not condemn capitalism, but, as John Paul II said, calls for the “social economy of the market” to be followed. Pope Francis added: “We can all agree on this: wealth is becoming more concentrated in the hands of a few, inequality is growing. Many people are dying of hunger.”

Speaking of the economic events in the Vatican, the Pope defends the integrity of the “majority” of the Church’s members, “but it is undeniable that a small number of clergy” and what the Pope calls “false friends of the Church” fuel movable and immovable property improper use of Moreover, these movable and immovable properties “do not belong to the Vatican, but to the faithful”.

Regarding the real estate case in London, the Pope stressed that this “suspicious” transaction was pointed out from within the Vatican. “I am very relieved, because this means that the administration of the Vatican has the resources today to clean up what is happening inside,” the pope said.

In addition, when referring to the relationship between the church and the state, the pope defends “the separation of church and state in the state”, not “secularism”. As an example, the Pope explained that secularism does not allow religious images to be placed in public spaces.

In terms of the agreement between the Holy See and China, the Pope is well aware of the problems and pains and expresses his willingness to visit the Asian country: “Tomorrow, if it is possible!”

In addition, the Pope also revealed that he had a crisis of faith and relied on God’s help to overcome the difficulties. “In any case, faith is in crisis if it doesn’t put us in crisis. Likewise, faith should grow if it doesn’t help us grow.”

As for the future outlook of the Church, the Pope pointed out that closeness and care are the key to everything. The Church is the mother, the loving mother who caresses and kisses her child. When the church is too busy to be close to her children, or just to convey her message to her children through papers, it is like a mother who only writes letters to her children.

