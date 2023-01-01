Pope Francis said in the First Vespers of the Feast of the Mother of God “in memory of Benedict XVI, such a noble and humble man”. Only God knows the value and power of the intercession of the Pope Emeritus and the sacrifice he made for the good of the Church. Pope Francis used these words to remember Benedict XVI, who was called by the Lord that morning, and started his liturgical sermon on the theme of “humility”.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis led the believers to recite the first vespers of the Feast of the Mother of God at 5:00 p.m. on December 31 in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, and sang “The Main Song”. At around 9 a.m. that day, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was called by the Lord. In his sermon, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude to God for giving Benedict XVI “for the Church and the world“. He gave thanks to God for all the good he accomplished, “especially for his faith and his witness to prayer, especially in his retirement life in recent years”. Pope Francis used “humility” as the theme in his homily, emphasizing that it is not only a Christian virtue, but also a civic virtue that can make the world a more loving place.

The readings for the day’s liturgy are selected from the Letter of St. Paul the Apostle to the Galatians: “When the time was full, God sent his Son, who was born of a woman, born under the law, to put him under the law. redeemed, so that we might adopt sonship.” (4:4-5)

The Pope began by noting that the Son of God was “born of a woman”: God chose to enter the world in this way, and this way was “as important as the fact that he came into the world“. God became man, he did not swoop down, but was “born of woman” with her prior consent. All this demonstrates that God respects our freedom and our free giving.

“The way he came to save us is also the way he invites us to follow his path so that we can continue to cultivate with him a new, free, reconciled humanity. The key words are: reconciled humanity. It is a relationship-building The style, the way, from which derive good and dignified human qualities of harmonious coexistence, one of which is humility. It is a style of life that promotes brotherhood and friendship between people.”

It was on the theme of humility that Pope Francis thought of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who “leaved us” that morning. “We remember with great affection a man so noble and so humble. We express our gratitude: to God for having sent him to the Church and to the world; to him for all the good he accomplished, especially for his faith and his prayerful witness, Especially in recent years of retirement. Only God knows the value and power of his intercession and the sacrifice he makes for the good of the Church “.

Humility is also a civic virtue. Pope Francis called it “an important element of a culture of dialogue”. Dialogue is a necessary attitude “to live in harmony, to treat each other as brothers”.

“Consistent and courageous dialogue does not make news like contradictions and conflicts, but it helps the world to live better carefully. Although humility is part of dialogue, it is not only a matter of “politeness”, in other words, it is not “has No, that’s not the humility we’re talking about here. On the contrary, humility is a virtue that should be revived and practiced every day in order to swim against the tide and increase the humanity of our society.”

The Pope explained “humility” in terms of the “effect of the Holy Spirit” described by St. Paul in his Epistle (cf. Gala 5:22): it is an attitude of benevolence, supporting and comforting others, being careful in dealing with others” Don’t hurt” others, but help others “lighten the burden” and give relief.

“Humility is the antidote to certain symptoms of our society: it is the antidote to cruelty, which unfortunately seeps into the heart like poison and poisons relationships; humility is the antidote to anxiety and distraction, anxiety Disturbance and distraction cause us to be self-absorbed and closed to others. These “illnesses” of our daily life make us irritable and unable to say “please” or “sorry” or even “thank you” Unbelievable.”

Nevertheless, there are many humble people in this world. They know how to let go of their worries and care about others. To this end, the Pope appealed: “Dear brothers and sisters, I believe that the restoration of humility, a human and civic virtue, can do much to improve the life of families, communities and cities. Therefore, looking forward to the new In 2011, I would like to bless all our residents with the virtue of humility. Experience has taught us that, when humility becomes a style of life, it creates healthy coexistence, humanizes social relationships, and defuses irritability and indifferent.”

At the end of the homily, the Pope returned to the “divine motherhood” of the Blessed Virgin Mary, saying: “Let us stop and contemplate and meditate, for here lies the essence of the mystery of salvation.” In the Holy Motherhood of the Blessed Virgin Mary , “There is a way to increase the humanity of the world“.

During the vespers that day, the participants all begged the Lord to “give his peace to all” and asked God to accept Benedict XVI into the kingdom of heaven. After vespers, Pope Francis left St. Peter’s Basilica in a wheelchair, and went to St. Peter’s Square in front of the Christmas manger for a moment of silence, contemplating the smiling baby Jesus. Many believers were already waiting for the Pope in the square. The night is low and the square is dark, but the lights of the Christmas manger and Christmas tree are shining brightly.

