Pope: Five new French Blesseds bear witness to faith until they die – Vatican News Vatican

On the 23rd, after reciting the Joy Sutra of the Queen of Heaven, Pope specifically mentioned the five priests who were beatified in Paris, France the day before. The new Blessed were murdered in 1871 in an environment of hatred of the Faith.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for Canonization of the Holy See, presided over the beatification ceremony at the Basilica of Saint-Subich in Paris, France on April 22. The five new beatifications are: Polan of the Society of St. Blessed are Father Henri Planchat and Father Ladislao Radigue of the Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and his three companions. They were murdered in May 1871 in an environment of hatred of faith.

Pope Francis made a special mention of these five new Blessed Ones after leading the faithful to recite the Joy Sutra in the Vatican on April 23. The new Blessed, he said, are “shepherds full of apostolic zeal, whose common denominator is to bear witness to the faith until the sacrifice of their lives”.

Hatred of the faith was the main motive behind the brutal killing of the five priests by the angry crowd. The five priests knew the dangers they faced: despite the opportunity to escape Paris, they preferred to stay and practice their priestly ministry, and during their imprisonment they continued to pray and hear confessions for prisoners.

The testimonies collected for the beatification process are moving. These testimonies “tell us how the five martyrs faced death,” said Cardinal Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for Canonization.

The cardinal cites several testimonies, such as the one in which the Blessed Fr. Planchat wrote to his brother Eugène: “I am not sad, I assure you, I pray for everyone”. Blessed Fr. La Digue wrote in a letter to his superior that “I experienced how good the Lord is and how he helps those who are tested for the glory of his name”. Cardinal Semeraro concluded by noting that 150 years after the martyrdom of the five new Blessed, their witness lives on.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn