Pope Francis calls for action to fight poverty in a video message to pan-American judiciaries.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis urges the judiciary to take action against poverty in view of the growing problem of poverty. The pope said this in a video message sent to the pan-American judiciary on March 8. The judiciaries are members of the Pan-American Council of Judges for the Promotion of Social Rights and the Franciscan Instruction, celebrating the launch of the new chapter in Paraguay.

In a video message in Spanish, the Pope noted that Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Mexico and the United States, in their respective national chapters, have moved forward “to make an important contribution and promote activities to promote the under the rights of the abandoned sufferers”.

It is easy to teach a course on social rights in a university. In the lives of people, however, “the timing of the understanding of these rights is the measure of their lives”.

“In rich countries, the neglect of social rights as the norm under the pretext of insufficient resources is a serious fault, involving not only the rulers but also the judges. Wealth is a gift to be distributed.”

In a rich country, when poverty becomes widespread, “structural injustice arises because marginalized groups have no chance to develop,” said the pope. Judges have the power to reverse this injustice, and if they do nothing, over time it will “facilitate inhuman, self-serving, political ‘solutions’ that will make things even worse than they are now.”

The Pope concluded by encouraging the work of the judiciary, wishing them to work on promoting equality, development and fighting poverty.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn