Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome.

Pope Francis (86) will have to spend some time in a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection, it was announced from the Vatican. The announcement states that the pope has had breathing problems in recent days, but that he does not have the coronavirus. “Pope Francis was touched by the numerous messages he received and expressed his gratitude for the closeness and prayers“, it is stated in the statement, reports the BBC.

His closest staff, including security, are expected to spend the night at Džemeli Hospital. The source stated that the medical checks will continue as long as necessary. Earlier, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope had been admitted to the hospital due to “previously scheduled examinations.”

In recent months, the Pope has had mobility problems related to his knee, forcing him to use a wheelchair. He also had surgery related to colon problems at the same Rome hospital in 2021. In January, he said his condition had returned. Despite his illnesses, the pope remained active and traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in February this year.

