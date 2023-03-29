Home World Pope Francis admitted to hospital in Rome | Info
World

Pope Francis admitted to hospital in Rome | Info

by admin
Pope Francis admitted to hospital in Rome | Info

Pope Francis was admitted to a hospital in Rome.

Source: giulio napolitano/ShutterStock.com

Pope Francis (86) will have to spend some time in a hospital in Rome due to a respiratory infection, it was announced from the Vatican. The announcement states that the pope has had breathing problems in recent days, but that he does not have the coronavirus. “Pope Francis was touched by the numerous messages he received and expressed his gratitude for the closeness and prayers“, it is stated in the statement, reports the BBC.

His closest staff, including security, are expected to spend the night at Džemeli Hospital. The source stated that the medical checks will continue as long as necessary. Earlier, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope had been admitted to the hospital due to “previously scheduled examinations.”

In recent months, the Pope has had mobility problems related to his knee, forcing him to use a wheelchair. He also had surgery related to colon problems at the same Rome hospital in 2021. In January, he said his condition had returned. Despite his illnesses, the pope remained active and traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in February this year.

(WORLD)

See also  Hands forward, hands backward: the debate on summer time restarts

You may also like

Why did Novak Djokovic give the boy 100...

FIFA fined Cologne for illegal transfer | Sports

Catalonia, the change at the top in Scotland...

At Mangia’s Torre del Barone Resort the rediscovery...

Tonight Italy, Molinari crushes criticism of the Pnrr:...

Luxury items by stylist Elie Saab are seized...

Luka Vildoza on the match and breaking up...

civic initiative in the footsteps of the text...

The clash between China and Taiwan unleashes the...

Garfield gifts arrive at Giraffas – MONDO MODA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy