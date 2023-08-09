Pope Francis Amends Canon Law to Expand Personal Supervisory Committee with Lay Believer Participation

Pope Francis Introduces Amendments to Canon Law Provisions for Personal Supervisory Committee

In a historic move, Pope Francis has released a new encyclical that brings significant changes to the provisions of canon law regarding the personal supervisory committee. These amendments aim to empower and involve lay believers in the supervisory authority, expanding beyond the existing personal supervisory group, Opus Dei.

The encyclical, titled “For the Protection of Charisma,” not only amends the constitution of Opus Dei but also revises the provisions in the “Catholic Law Code” governing the Personal Supervisory Committee. The changes align the committee to be similar to clergy public associations with apostolic rights, thereby reflecting the principles outlined in the Apostolic Charter “Proclaim the Gospel.”

Under the new regulations, the Personal Supervisory Committee falls under the jurisdiction of the Holy See’s Ministry of the Priesthood. Furthermore, the clergy public societies, which have the right to belong to the priesthood, also come under the authority of this ministry.

Opus Dei, the only existing personal supervisory body, was established 40 years ago through the Apostolic Constitution “May it be,” promulgated by Pope John Paul II. Pope Francis later promulgated “For the protection of the grace” on July 14, 2022, amending several articles to ensure the protection of the charism and promote the evangelization of its members worldwide.

In a recent bulletin, Pope Francis referenced Article 265 of the Canon Code and Article 6 of “For the Protection of Charism” to propose changes to Article 295, Item 1 of the Canon Code, addressing regulations and supervision. The amendment grants the Personal Supervisory Committee similar attributes to clergy public associations. The statutes of the committee may now be approved or promulgated by the Holy See, and the supervisor assumes the role of a leader with the power of regimental authority.

Previously, Article 295, Item 1 stated that the Personal Supervisory Committee was governed by regulations formulated by the Holy See, with the Supervisor responsible for seminarians belonging to their regiment and receiving holy orders in service to the regiment.

The new encyclical also introduces changes to Canon 296 of the Canon Law, which involves the participation of lay believers in the apostolic work of the Personal Overseer. The revised article draws inspiration from Article 107 of the Canon Law.

The original Article 296 allowed ordinary believers to engage in missionary work after signing a contract with the group. Now, the encyclical emphasizes the need to define the cooperation between lay believers and the organization, outlining rights and responsibilities more explicitly.

These amendments mark a significant step towards inclusivity within the Catholic Church, actively involving lay believers in the work of the personal supervisory committee. The encyclical displays Pope Francis’ commitment to expanding opportunities for lay involvement and encouraging the proclamation of the gospel.

