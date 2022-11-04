Home World Pope Francis and the Imam of Al Azhar: the strategy to dismiss misunderstandings with Islam
World

by admin
AWALI – Pope Francis met the great imam of al Azhar for the sixth time since the beginning of his pontificate, in Bahrainin order to seal an alliance aimed at definitively overcoming the misunderstandings that have existed in the past between the Holy See and the Muslim galaxy.

“I believe that we increasingly need to meet, to get to know each other and to take each other to heart, to put reality before ideas and people before opinions, openness to Heaven before distances on Earth”, Bergoglio said in the meeting. with Ahmad

