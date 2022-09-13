Pope Francis begins a three-day visit to Nur-Sultan, the heart of the Central Asian country, to attend the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. He greeted the accompanying reporters on the plane and answered questions from reporters that he was willing to go to China.

(Vatican News Network), a dove, an olive branch, and folded hands, the hands of the “Messenger of Peace and Unity.” With this logo and motto, Pope Francis launched his 38th International Apostolic Journey on September 13. He took off from Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport at 7:36 a.m. and arrived in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, at about 5:20 p.m. local time.

Until September 15, the bishop of Rome will make a pilgrimage to the former Soviet republic in Central Asia along the ancient Silk Road between China and Russia, a meeting point of different cultures, beliefs and peoples. One of the highlights of the Pope’s trip was to attend the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan to reaffirm the positive contribution of faith to the harmony of peoples.

The Pope spoke with accompanying journalists on the way to Nur-Sultan. A reporter from La Croix asked the Pope if he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was visiting Kazakhstan this time. The Pope replied that he had no news about President Xi Jinping’s visit. But the Pope reiterated that he is ready to travel to China at any time.

President Xi Jinping recently visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and will meet with Kazakh President Tokayev in Nur-Sultan on September 14. Pope Francis has expressed his desire to travel to China on many occasions, especially when answering questions from accompanying reporters during his return from past apostolic trips to South Korea, the United States and Japan. The Pope also frequently expressed his affection for the Chinese people and his admiration for the country’s history and cultural heritage, while promising to be ready at all times to leave for Beijing “even tomorrow”.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn