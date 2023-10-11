Pope Francis blesses the only Catholic parish priest in Gaza

JERUSALEM. «The Pope called me to express his closeness and prayers. The sisters in Gaza put it on speakerphone and everyone listened to her closeness and blessing.” Father Gabriel Romanelli, Argentinian, parish priest of the only Catholic church in Gaza, currently blocked in Bethlehem, is moved as he recounts yesterday’s call from the Pope. Father Gabriel feels the full weight of his ministry, burdened these days by the war with Israel. «The situation – says Father Gabriel – is truly very bad. We have never seen something so devastating. There has been continuous bombing here for days now, let’s hope it ends soon. In Gaza the people are already exhausted.”

In the Strip, according to the latest data, there are 1077 Christians, of which 127 are Catholic. Father Gabriel, who belongs to the congregation of the Institute of the Incarnate Word, has been parish priest of the Church of the Holy Family for four years, the only cultural point of reference for Catholics in the Strip. Some nuns work with him. “Including me, there are 13 religious people: the highest rate of religious people per faithful in the world, poor things,” he says, smiling. «For more than ten years, Gaza has been the antithesis of paradise, it is a real hell. Normally – explains the parish priest, who has been in the Middle East for 28 years – it is an open-air prison, with terrible living conditions. Now if possible it is much much worse. For this reason we must all pray for peace between peoples and for this horror to end as soon as possible.”

In the small church, courses, meetings and the most important holidays are celebrated, to keep together a very rooted community, even if reduced to a bare minimum due to Islamic fundamentalism, as well as emigration. In recent days, the parish has been active in trying to provide assistance to all the faithful. A sort of telephone exchange was activated, all the faithful were reached to understand their needs and provide them with help. «As a parish – explains Father Gabriel – we have organized a small help network. We are calling all our brothers to check their conditions, bringing them food and medicines. Particular attention is paid to children and the elderly. Our doors are open to all those in need, regardless of their religion.”

Sister Nabila Saleh is the principal of the Catholic Rosary Sisters School in Tel el-Hawa, a neighborhood in the center of the Gaza Strip. She is Egyptian by origin but has lived in the West Bank since 2006. «The school – she explains to us – has 1150 students ranging from kindergarten to high school. These are terrible days, the bombings are continuous, sometimes it seems like there is an earthquake. Our neighborhood is particularly affected because it is a neighborhood where there are also several government offices and therefore they often bomb here.” The nun explains that the worries are especially at night, which is why they decided to all sleep together in the large room of the school «which we believe is a little safer and also to keep us company and be less afraid. Electricity and water are often lacking.” In concert with the parish, the Rosary Sisters are trying to help the students’ families, regardless of their faith. «We would like to help more but we have nothing to offer at the moment other than a little comfort. We try to be close to people at least with the telephone, with messages, so as not to make them feel alone. Unfortunately we fear that this time it will not end in a few days and that it will be a long and harrowing war. But in any case I will stay here.”