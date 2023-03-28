Pope Francis praised the benefits of technology and artificial intelligence, but also warned of the major challenges artificial intelligence poses. AI must be used ethically and responsibly to advance human dignity and the public good.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis met with the participants of the Minerva Dialogues (Minerva Dialogues) event in the Vatican on March 27. He praised the benefits of technology and artificial intelligence in promoting public welfare, but also reminded everyone not to be unethical and irresponsible use artificial intelligence.

The Minerva Dialogue is an annual high-level gathering organized by the Congregation for Education and Culture of the Holy See, which brings together experts from the fields of science, engineering, business, law and philosophy, as well as representatives of the Church, such as Vatican officials, theologians and ethicists. The purpose of the Dialogue is to examine and raise awareness of the social and cultural impact of digital technologies, especially artificial intelligence.

During the audience, the Pope first expressed the importance he attached to these dialogues. Among the highlights discussed by the participants was the responsible use of technology, a discussion the Pope called “open to religious values”.

Technology “broadly benefits” our human family, especially in the fields of medicine, engineering and communication. The pope appreciated the practical benefits of science and technology, saying: “We also see them as evidence of human creativity and of our noble vocation to participate responsibly in God’s work of creation.”

With this vision in mind, the Pope said, “I firmly believe that the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning has the potential to make a positive contribution to the future of humanity. At the same time, I am also convinced that these technologies can only be developed if those who develop them are ethical, responsible This potential can only be realized when you make persistent efforts.”

There has been general agreement that the development process must “respect the values ​​of inclusivity, transparency, security, equality, privacy and reliability”. Moreover, international organizations are also working to regulate these technologies, with the hope that technology will “promote real progress, make the world a better place, and improve the overall quality of life.”

However, there is also now clear evidence that digital technology has increased world inequality. The Pope is deeply concerned about this and asks several questions: Can our national and international organizations hold technology companies accountable for the social and cultural impact of their products? Will growing inequality jeopardize our sense of personal and social solidarity? Are we losing our sense of solidarity?

The Pope emphasized that our real goal should be to ensure a more equal and inclusive society while pursuing innovation and progress in science and technology. “The notion that human beings have inherent dignity requires us to recognize and respect the fact that the fundamental value of human beings cannot be measured by data alone.” In the social and economic decision-making process, some judgments are made by algorithms. The Pope reminded everyone to be vigilant about this, because the algorithm analyzes the data of the past behavior of the individual. Such data can be “polluted” with societal discrimination and bias. “A person’s past behavior should not be used to deny him or her the opportunity to change, grow and contribute to society.”

“We cannot allow algorithms to limit respect for human dignity, or to place conditions on human dignity. We cannot allow algorithms to exclude compassion, compassion, forgiveness, and above all, the hope that humans can make a difference.”

The Pope concluded by wishing the participants a successful dialogue and thanking them for their efforts to listen and understand everyone’s contribution.

