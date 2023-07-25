Pope Francis Calls for Intergenerational Covenant as World Celebrates Grandparents and Youth Day

Pope Francis Calls for Intergenerational Covenant on World Grandparents and Elderly Day

(Vatican City) – As the universal Church celebrates World Grandparents and Elderly Day and prepares for World Youth Day in Lisbon, Pope Francis encouraged young and old to forge an intergenerational covenant.

During the Angelus prayer on Sunday, July 23, Pope Francis addressed the celebration of the third World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly by the Universal Church and the upcoming World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal. The World Youth Day is scheduled to be held from August 1st to 6th.

To emphasize the importance of the occasion, the Pope appeared with a grandmother and her young grandson at the window of the Vatican Apostolic Building study, prompting the crowd gathered in St Peter’s Square to applaud them. Pope Francis emphasized, “May the adjacency of these two events invite people to foster intergenerational alliances, which are much needed because the future is built together in the process of sharing experiences and caring for each other between young people and elders.”

In his homily during Mass, which marked the third World Day of Grandparents and Elderly, Pope Francis urged politicians across the globe to implement policies that protect the rights and health of older people. He warned that if societies discard their elders and treat them as unproductive waste, crowded cities risk becoming “centers of loneliness.”

The Pope stressed the importance of communication and companionship among generations, urging people not to prioritize efficiency and performance at the expense of neglecting the elderly. He called for unity and growth through mutual support.

World Grandparents and Elderly Day provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of grandparents and elderly individuals in society. The day also seeks to raise awareness about the challenges faced by older people and advocate for their well-being.

World Youth Day, on the other hand, is an international event organized by the Catholic Church, attracting thousands of young Catholics from around the world. The event aims to provide a platform for young people to deepen their faith, engage in spiritual activities, and foster relationships with fellow believers.

As the Church focuses on both the older and younger generations, Pope Francis’ call for intergenerational alliances highlights the significance of bridging the gap between generations and cultivating meaningful relationships that contribute to the well-being of individuals and society as a whole.

