Pope Francis Calls for Renewed Hope and Evangelization Amidst World Crisis

Pope Francis Calls for Renewal and Evangelization in Portugal Visit

The first day of Pope Francis’ international pastoral visit to Portugal began with a powerful message of hope and renewal. On the evening of August 2, the Pope recited Vespers with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and pastoral workers at the San Jerónimo Monastery in Lisbon. Approximately 1,100 believers participated in the event.

In his homily, Pope Francis addressed the conflicts, injustice, and lack of hope that the world is currently facing. He acknowledged the Church’s role in these challenges and highlighted the need for a fresh start. The Pope also lamented the “ugly sin” that has stained the face of the Church, recognizing that its past mistakes and bad appearance have caused disappointment and anger among some people.

The Pontiff emphasized that the Church should not be a “customs office” that separates the righteous from the sinners, but rather a place that welcomes everyone without judgment. He called for humility, constant purification, and a willingness to listen to the pain of the victims.

Pope Francis drew inspiration from the fishing experience of the Apostle Peter and the first disciples, who returned empty-handed from their night’s work. He compared their exhaustion to the current state of the Church, especially in countries with long Christian traditions that have seen profound social and cultural changes.

While acknowledging the difficulties, the Pope urged the Church not to give in to despair. Instead, he called for a renewed commitment to the Gospel and the acceptance of Jesus as the guiding force. Pope Francis encouraged believers to cast their nets again, embracing the world with hope and sharing the message of the Gospel tirelessly.

He stressed that being a fisherman in today’s world means reaching out to people, helping them in their struggles, and bringing them back from the depths of despair. The Pope acknowledged the challenges faced by society, including a lack of enthusiasm, courage, and social cohesion. He reminded the Church of its mission to bring new life and hope to the people of our time through the teachings of Jesus.

As Pope Francis continues his pastoral visit to Portugal, his message of renewal and evangelization serves as a call to action for the Church and believers worldwide. With humility and a renewed commitment to the Gospel, the Pope encourages the faithful to navigate the ocean of evangelistic mission, casting their nets passionately and bringing the transformative power of the Gospel to the world.

