Pope Francis Calls for Restoration of Black Sea Grain Initiative to Alleviate Ukraine’s Food Crisis

Headline: Pope Francis Prays for Ukraine and Calls for Restoration of Black Sea Grain Initiative for Safe Food Transportation

Date: July 30, 2023

After reciting the Angelus, Pope Francis once again prayed for suffering Ukraine, calling for the restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to allow food to be transported safely.

In his appeal to the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope lamented the destruction caused by the war in Ukraine, particularly the loss of food. “We want to keep praying for the suffering Ukraine, where the war destroyed everything, including food,” he said. The Pope emphasized the importance of grain as a part of God’s grace to feed mankind, calling the situation a serious offense to God.

“The cries of millions of hungry brothers and sisters reach heaven,” said Pope Francis. He then made a heartfelt appeal to the authorities of the Russian Federation to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which would ensure the safe transportation of grain.

The termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by the Russian Federation has drawn criticism from UN Secretary-General Guterres. In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Guterres expressed concern about the impact of this decision on global food prices, especially for developing countries and vulnerable populations in developed countries. The Black Sea Initiative, brokered by the United Nations, allowed for the safe export of over 33 million tons of grain and other food products to 45 countries.

Despite the challenges, the UN is determined to promote dialogue and facilitate unimpeded access to global markets for food and fertilizers. Guterres affirmed their commitment to engage with all parties involved, including Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and other important global players. The goal is to rebuild the Black Sea Grain Initiative and minimize human suffering amid the ongoing conflict.

The termination of the grain deal by Russia has left many groups on the brink of food insecurity and even famine. Historically, Ukraine and Russia have been significant exporters in the global food market, with both countries exporting a substantial amount of wheat, barley, corn, and sunflower oil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, sees no connection between the peace package in Ukraine and the grain export agreement. Speaking at a summit with African nations in St. Petersburg, Putin dismissed any link between the two. However, African leaders have expressed concern over the interruption of energy and food supplies, calling for the resumption of the Black Sea grain transit agreement. Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, stressed the need for justice and reason to end the war in Ukraine, and emphasized the importance of extending the Grains Agreement for the benefit of the people, especially in Africa.

The Vatican News Network urges for a resolution to the conflict and encourages the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to ensure the safe transportation of food to those in need.

For more information on this news article, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

