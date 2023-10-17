Pope Francis Calls for Wise and Sustainable Management of Water on World Food Day

Pope Francis Urges Global Efforts for Sustainable Water Management on World Food Day

VATICAN CITY – On World Food Day, Pope Francis sent a heartfelt letter to Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, emphasizing the urgent need for wise, prudent, and sustainable water management to ensure that “all people can enjoy water and meet their basic needs.”

In his letter, the Pope called for international organizations, governments, civil society, businesses, academic institutions, and research centers to collaborate and brainstorm ways to make water a “wealth for all” and to distribute and manage it in a sustainable and rational manner. The theme of this year’s World Food Day, “Water is the source of life, water is the foundation of food, leaving no one behind,” perfectly aligns with the Pope’s plea.

The Pope highlighted the “irreplaceable value” of water as a resource for all living things and stressed the immediate necessity for its wise and sustainable management. He stated, “All people have the right to access water that meets their basic needs, while also ensuring appropriate human development and leaving no one excluded.”

The Pope also drew attention to the plight of the impoverished, stating that many people are suffering due to a lack of drinking water, leading to illness and even death. He lamented the damaging effects of droughts caused by climate change and the harmful consequences of arbitrary management, misuse, and pollution of water resources, particularly for indigenous communities.

Underlining water’s crucial role in achieving food security, the Pope called for effective solutions to prevent leaks in agricultural irrigation systems. He emphasized the importance of using environmentally friendly farming practices that do not pollute water with harmful pesticides and fertilizers. Measures to ensure water supply and prevent severe shortages and conflicts were also deemed essential.

Additionally, Pope Francis stressed the significance of science, technology, and digital innovation in maintaining a sustainable balance between water consumption and available resources. He emphasized the need to avoid negative impacts on ecosystems and irreversible damage to the environment.

In light of World Food Day, the Pope urged individuals and communities to act responsibly, cooperate sincerely, and reject the culture of discarding. He emphasized the importance of promoting dialogue, peace, and mutual aid. The Catholic Church, he said, is committed to spreading values that foster a civilization built on love, respect, and assistance to those in need.

With an ever-increasing global population and escalating water scarcity, Pope Francis’ call for sustainable water management is a timely reminder of the importance of protecting this precious resource for the well-being of all. Joining forces to address these challenges and prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable is crucial to building a more equitable and sustainable future.

For more information, visit: www.vaticannews.cn

Share this: Facebook

X

