Pope Francis changes the Vatican Constitution

On May 13, Pope Francis promulgated the new Fundamental Law which is the Constitution of the Vatican City State. The new text, of 24 articles, replaces by repealing the current one promulgated by John Paul II on November 26, 2000, replacing the first Vatican Constitution signed by Pope Pius XI on June 7, 1929.

All references to the Secretariat of State are skipped

There are many innovations contained in the new text which will formally enter into force on 7 June. The substantial one is the downsizing of the role of the Secretariat of State led today by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, which will no longer enter the legislative and economic-financial processes and will no longer be the only institutional subject of the Vatican to have representation in relations with the States and with other subjects of international law. On the contrary, the role of the Governorate is decisively strengthened today led by the will of Pope Francis by the Spanish cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, who is also president of the Pontifical Commission – strengthened by the new Constitution, which is entrusted with the legislative function.

Cardinal Alzaga (left) and Cardinal Parolin (right)

Only the Pope will have “powers”. To others, only “functions”

Until now, both the legislative and the economic-financial choices (the Vatican State budget in primis) were taken by the Pontifical Commission and by the Governorate which, before promulgating them, sent them to the Pope “through the Secretariat of State”. This formula has been cancelled. Article 6 of the current Constitution on the legislative power was also repealed, which read as follows: “In matters of greater importance, we proceed in concert with the Secretariat of State”. In the new text, all references to the «powers» of the Secretariat of State, of the Governorate and of the Pontifical Commission disappear. The «powers» will now belong exclusively to the Pope, while the «functions» are delegated to the various organs: legislative, executive and judicial. All three are profoundly modified with respect to the existing one.

The “perimeter” of the Vatican people has been enlarged

Among the novelties of the new Constitution also that of the extension of the perimeter of the “Vatican people” inserted in the new article 5: “Citizens, residents and all those who, for other reasons and with different functions and responsibilities, carry out their service permanently, with an ecclesial spirit, for the State or for the Holy See”. Another novelty in the composition of the Pontifical Commission, which until now was made up exclusively of cardinals appointed by the Pope for five years: religious and lay people, men or women, could also be part of it.

A new budget law in the Vatican like that of Italy

The accounts of the Vatican State also change, which now become very similar to the budget law of the Italian State: every year the Pontifical commission presents with a law the budget, the final balance and the three-year financial plan, which are submitted directly to the Pope without passing more from the Secretariat of State. «The budget», is written in the new article 13, «ensures the balance of income and expenditure and is inspired by the principles of clarity, transparency and fairness». Not only that, but – another novelty included in the new article 14 – «the budget is subject to the control and auditing of a Board, made up of three members, appointed for a three-year term by the Pontifical Commission, to which it reports». In other parts of the Vatican’s new fundamental charter, the functions of the Governorate are defined in detail, to which all administrative functions and also the superintendence of cultural heritage (including the Vatican Museums) report. Finally, for the judicial function, the powers of the Pope are broadened and he will now also have the faculty to “commute sentences” in addition to the one – already foreseen – to “grant amnesty, pardon, amnesty and pardon”.

The rector of the Lateran who inspired the new rules

In an interview with Vatican Radio, Professor Vincenzo Buonomo, professor of international law and rector of the Pontifical Lateran University (who contributed to the drafting of the new Fundamental Charter) argued that “with this reform, the principle of adapting the Vatican norms enters the Fundamental Law to the international commitments undertaken by the Holy See for the Vatican City State. I believe that in this case the instrumental function of the State also falls somewhat. When Pius XI defined this function as important for guaranteeing the freedom and independence of the Apostolic See, and therefore also a territory, at that time as today, it became and continues to be necessary to be able to operate in some way without interference from outside”.

Accepted the new international rules, even those green

According to Professor Buonomo, in the new Constitution «the international aspects are incorporated also with respect to the competences of the Governorate. The Law defines some exclusive tasks of the Governorate which are tasks that the Governorate can only exercise and also with reference to international rules. Safety, environmental protection, economic activities, the protection of artistic heritage, connectivity for example in terms of networks both from a technical and managerial point of view, are today determined and are linked to regulations or rules of conduct at an international level. So even more there is this desire to be able to standardize and connect to a reality that is a global space in which the Vatican City State is also inserted”.

