Pope Francis Commends Italian Carabinieri for Sacrifice and Calls for a More Just Society

Pope Francis Commends Italian Carabinieri Officer for Sacrifice, Urges Society to be More Just and Humane

September 17, 2021

In an uplifting gathering held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis met with officers and soldiers of the Italian Carabinieri on September 16, lauding their dedication and sacrifice in serving the nation. The event also marked the 80th anniversary of the death of deputy captain Salvo D’Aquisto, who valiantly laid down his life for justice during World War II.

Deputy captain D’Aquisto, who was posthumously awarded the prestigious Military Gold Medal of Courage, lost his life on September 23, 1943, while attempting to rescue innocent hostages captured by Nazi troops. His selfless act of heroism has continued to inspire generations of military police officers.

During the meeting, Pope Francis highlighted the relevance of commemorating D’Aquisto’s legacy today. He emphasized that it served as a reminder to reaffirm the commitment of the Italian Carabinieri in upholding good, truth, and justice in society. The Pope described D’Aquisto’s testimony as a profound message filled with the power of love, especially amidst the prevailing individualism, intolerance, violence, and hatred faced by many communities.

Furthermore, Pope Francis underscored the crucial role of the Italian Carabinieri in fostering a more just and humane society. He urged the officers to imitate the passion exemplified by D’Aquisto and become dedicated servants of the state, champions of justice, protectors of the weak, and guardians of our cities. He commended the officers’ sacrificial efforts in combating illegality, organized crime, impunity, and the influence of the mafia.

Expressing his gratitude, the Pope noted the invaluable contributions of the Carabinieri involved in investigative missions, who unmask lies, as well as those taking part in peacekeeping missions in conflict zones and international contexts. He also expressed appreciation for the officers who serve on the streets and within communities, ensuring safety and security for all.

In closing, Pope Francis encouraged the Italian Carabinieri to remain steadfast and courageous in their pursuit of justice and goodness. He cautioned against succumbing to the belief that evil is insurmountable or that their efforts are futile. In a heartfelt tribute to D’Aquisto, the Pope called on the officers to emulate his passion for kindness and to continue their close connection with the people they serve.

Through this meeting, Pope Francis aimed to inspire not only the Italian Carabinieri but also society as a whole to strive for a more just and compassionate world. The commemoration of D’Aquisto’s sacrifice serves as a timeless reminder that love and selflessness have the power to overcome any adversity we face.

