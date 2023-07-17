Pope Francis Commends Sister Elvira and her Community for Their Inspiring Work in Embracing Humanity

Pope Francis Commends the Community of the Lord’s Last Supper on their 40th Anniversary

In a heartfelt moment during the Angelus, Pope Francis expressed his gratitude and admiration for Sister Elvira and her community, the Community of the Lord’s Last Supper. The Pope commended them for their tireless work in embracing and promoting humanity, especially among those who are marginalized and struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

On Sunday, July 16, as the world marked the 40th anniversary of the group’s founding, Pope Francis took the opportunity to personally thank the community for their selfless dedication. In his address, he referred to them as “the last of the Lord” and praised their unwavering commitment to embracing those who have been left behind by society.

The Community of the Lord’s Last Supper was established on July 16, 1983, in a run-down house nestled in the hills of Saluzzo. Over the years, the group has expanded its presence to all continents, providing a place of acceptance and restoration for countless individuals seeking solace and support. The community’s mission is rooted in the belief that many young people are longing for joy in life but often find themselves lost, deceived, and disappointed. Their cries for help are met with God’s gentle response through the work of Sister Elvira and her dedicated companions.

Sister Elvira, affectionately called “Mother” by those she has nurtured and guided, is now advanced in age and frail. Her motherly love and guidance have played a pivotal role in the birth and growth of the community. Recognizing Sister Elvira’s invaluable contributions, Pope Francis extended his condolences and blessings to her, the Bishop of Saluzzo, and all charitable associations and friends associated with the group.

The Pope’s visit to the group’s center in Rome on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8, 2021, further emphasized his support and admiration for the Community of the Lord’s Last Supper. During his visit, Pope Francis met with young people, families, priests, nuns, and staff members, offering words of encouragement and acknowledging the significance of their collective efforts. The closing ceremony was presided over by Saint Joseph, further underscoring the group’s spiritual significance and commitment to serving others.

As the news of Pope Francis’ appreciation for the Community of the Lord’s Last Supper spreads, hopes are high that their remarkable work will inspire others around the world. The community’s steadfast dedication to embracing and promoting humanity serves as a shining example of love, compassion, and inclusivity in a world that often disregards the marginalized. Their work is a testament to the power of faith and the transformative impact it can have on individuals and communities.

For more information about the Community of the Lord’s Last Supper and their inspiring journey, visit their website at www.vaticannews.cn.

