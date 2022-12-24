“Tonight, what does this still say to our lives? Two millennia after the birth of Jesus, after many Christmases celebrated amidst decorations and gifts, after so much consumerism that has wrapped up the mystery we celebrate, there is a risk: we know so many things about Christmas, but we forget its meaning”. She said it Pope francesco in the homily at Christmas Mass, adding that the frail and weak are the victims of human voracity and that men hungry for power consume their brothers and sisters. The pontiff’s reference then went to children, who “are devoured by wars”. Then Pope Francis added: “Christmas is not celebrated without the poor. But humanity insatiable for money, power and pleasure has no place for the poor”.

The pope arrived at St. Peter’s in a wheelchair due to his known knee problems. There are 7,000 faithful waiting for him inside the Basilica for the Christmas Mass. Many others followed the ceremony from the giant screens set up in the square. Never had so many people attended Mass since the beginning of the pandemic.

After reading the Gospel on the census and the birth of the baby in a manger, Francis commented: “The story begins with a situation similar to ours: everyone is busy and busy with an important event to celebrate, the great census, which required many preparations. In this sense, the climate at the time was similar to the one that envelops us today at Christmas. But the story of the Gospel distances itself from that worldly scenario: ‘quickly detach the image to go and frame another reality, on which he insists. baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger’; then the shepherds, who find ‘the baby, lying in a manger'”.



(reuters)

In the afternoon Pope Francis wrote in a Tweet: “If we really want to celebrate Christmas, let’s rediscover the amazement before God who makes himself small, who is not born in the splendor of appearances, but in the poverty of a stable. To meet him you have to reach him there , where He is; it is necessary to humble oneself, to make oneself small”.