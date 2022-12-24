Home World Pope Francis: “Consumerism makes us lose the sense of Christmas”
World

Pope Francis: “Consumerism makes us lose the sense of Christmas”

by admin
Pope Francis: “Consumerism makes us lose the sense of Christmas”

“Tonight, what does this still say to our lives? Two millennia after the birth of Jesus, after many Christmases celebrated amidst decorations and gifts, after so much consumerism that has wrapped up the mystery we celebrate, there is a risk: we know so many things about Christmas, but we forget its meaning”. She said it Pope francesco in the homily at Christmas Mass, adding that the frail and weak are the victims of human voracity and that men hungry for power consume their brothers and sisters. The pontiff’s reference then went to children, who “are devoured by wars”. Then Pope Francis added: “Christmas is not celebrated without the poor. But humanity insatiable for money, power and pleasure has no place for the poor”.

The pope arrived at St. Peter’s in a wheelchair due to his known knee problems. There are 7,000 faithful waiting for him inside the Basilica for the Christmas Mass. Many others followed the ceremony from the giant screens set up in the square. Never had so many people attended Mass since the beginning of the pandemic.

After reading the Gospel on the census and the birth of the baby in a manger, Francis commented: “The story begins with a situation similar to ours: everyone is busy and busy with an important event to celebrate, the great census, which required many preparations. In this sense, the climate at the time was similar to the one that envelops us today at Christmas. But the story of the Gospel distances itself from that worldly scenario: ‘quickly detach the image to go and frame another reality, on which he insists. baby wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger’; then the shepherds, who find ‘the baby, lying in a manger'”.

See also  Boeing 787 Dreamliner was exposed to production problems or delayed delivery again

(reuters)

In the afternoon Pope Francis wrote in a Tweet: “If we really want to celebrate Christmas, let’s rediscover the amazement before God who makes himself small, who is not born in the splendor of appearances, but in the poverty of a stable. To meet him you have to reach him there , where He is; it is necessary to humble oneself, to make oneself small”.

You may also like

Freezing storm in the US, the coldest Christmas...

France, clashes in Marseille at the end of...

Foreign media: More than 200 million people have...

CDC: American life expectancy drops to lowest in...

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Budanov explains why chances...

Heavy snowfall in Japan lasted for nearly a...

Forbidden to hire women in Afghanistan, the Taliban...

Nine dead in Johannesburg tanker truck explosion

Vatican Secretary of State visits the Hospital of...

Sunak asks homeless man if he works in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy