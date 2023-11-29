Pope Francis Delivers Catechesis While Battling Pneumonia: Calls for Church to Encourage Dialogue and Encounter

Pope Francis Undergoes Public Audience as He Battles Pneumonia

(Vatican News Network) Despite suffering from pneumonia, Pope Francis did not miss his public audience on Wednesday, November 29. In his absence, Monsignor Filippo Ciampanelli of the Pontifical Council of State delivered the catechesis and greetings on his behalf.

The pope’s catechesis focused on the urgent need for the Church to become a force for dialogue and encounter in today’s world. He emphasized the importance of proclaiming the value of Christ in the current context, where issues such as war, climate change, injustice, and migration continue to plague societies.

Pope Francis highlighted the dangers of a culture that prioritizes the individual and technology while neglecting the most vulnerable. He warned against the temptation to pursue power and uniformity, stressing the need for encounter and solidarity in the Church’s approach to the world.

The Pope’s exhortation for the Church to engage in dialogue and promote hospitality rather than judgment underscores his commitment to addressing the complex challenges facing society today. He urged Christians to actively seek out opportunities for encounter and engagement in order to remain relevant and impactful.

Despite his illness, Pope Francis’s message on Wednesday resonated deeply with the audience, reaffirming his steadfast commitment to addressing contemporary issues with the guidance of Christian values.

