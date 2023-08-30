Pope Francis Embarks on 43rd Apostolic Trip to Mongolia: A Journey of Encouragement and Unity

Pope Francis to Embark on 43rd Pastoral Visit to Mongolia

In an eagerly anticipated event, Pope Francis is set to embark on his 43rd international pastoral visit, with the centerpiece of the trip being a meeting with the local Catholic community and the celebration of Mass at Prairie Gymnasium. The Holy See Press Office, led by Director Bruni, provided a briefing on the upcoming pilgrimage.

Scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 4, the pilgrimage will exclusively be held in the capital city of Ulaanbaatar, marking the Pope’s first visit to the Asian hub nestled between Russia and China. Bruni revealed that the Pope’s special plane will pass through China‘s airspace during its journey, and it is expected that a telegram will be sent to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mongolia, a country with only 0.02% of its population practicing Catholicism, is home to the “Little Sheep Stack,” a Catholic community that was reborn in 1992. The scattered yurts along the prairies symbolize the nomadic lifestyle of the local residents, constructed from wooden pillars and walls. Bruni emphasized the passion and peaceful nature of the Mongolian people, highlighting their commitment to multilateralism and environmental care.

Additionally, Bruni shed light on the historical roots of the Church in Mongolia. Although the first recorded contact with the Latin world dates back to the 13th century, Christianity faced immense challenges under the communist regime, leading to its disappearance. However, since 1992, efforts by missionaries have revitalized the Church, garnering an active and vibrant community of believers.

During the visit, the Pope is set to deliver five speeches, all in Italian, with a particular focus on meeting the small local Catholic Church comprising approximately 1,500 faithful. Bruni emphasized that the Pope’s primary purpose in traveling to Mongolia is to express words of encouragement and hope to this beautiful reality that has made a significant contribution to human life in the region.

Notably, the Pope’s visit will extend beyond the Catholic community, as he plans to attend an Ecumenical and Religious Conversation Gathering at the Hun Theatre. Representatives from various religious groups, including Shamanism, Shintoism, Buddhism, Islam, Judaism, and Hinduism, will participate in this event, showcasing the peaceful coexistence among the Mongolian people. The Pope’s presence has also garnered interest from government observers and representatives of universities.

Addressing concerns about potential tensions with China and private meetings with Tibetan Buddhism representatives, Bruni clarified that no private meetings are currently scheduled. However, he reiterated the Pope’s desire to meet the Mongolian people with respect, as previously expressed during his Angelus recitation on August 27.

Regarding the Pope’s itinerary, Bruni revealed that he would depart from Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci International Airport on August 31, flying for approximately 9 and a half hours through Georgia, Azerbaijan, and China. Upon arrival at Chinggis Khaan International Airport in Ulaanbaatar, the Pope will be greeted by Mongolia’s foreign minister, who will present him with a traditional gift of dried yogurt.

The first day of the visit will involve institutional meetings, including meetings with civil authorities, the President, and the Prime Minister. In the afternoon, the Pope will have the opportunity to meet with bishops, priests, and religious missionaries. Additionally, the Pope will inaugurate the House of Mercy on his final day in Mongolia, concluding the visit in a place of love and compassion.

Accompanying the Pope on this significant journey are Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Cardinal Kurt Koch, and Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, among others. The delegation also includes a female layperson from the newspaper “Observatore Roma.”

As the Pope prepares to embark on this momentous pilgrimage, the visit to Mongolia holds great significance in promoting dialogue, unity, and fostering hope for the faithful and the larger Mongolian community alike.

