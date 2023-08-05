Pope Francis Emphasizes Fraternity and Dialogue in Lisbon Meeting

Pope Francis Emphasizes Fraternity and Dialogue during Visit to Lisbon

LISBON – On the morning of the third day of his visit to Lisbon, Pope Francis engaged in a dialogue on ecumenism and interreligious communion. He met with representatives from the Center for Intergovernmental Dialogue, as well as individuals belonging to various faiths and Christian denominations in Portugal.

The meeting took place on August 4 and began with Pope Francis receiving members of the delegation from the Center for International Dialogue (KAICIID). Accompanied by Cardinal Ayuso, Prefect of the Congregation for Religious Intercourse, the Pope expressed gratitude to the delegation for their visit. In his address, he highlighted the significance of fraternity and dialogue, while cautioning against the dangers of closure and a superficial approach to preaching.

Furthermore, the Pope engaged in discussions with Rahim Aga Khan, the son of the leader of the Ishmael community, which has a center in Lisbon. This meeting served as an opportunity to foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between different religious groups.

Moreover, Pope Francis met with a group dedicated to promoting ecumenism and inter-religious dialogue within the Portuguese Church. Comprised of members representing various faiths and Christian denominations, this organization received the Pope’s gratitude for their commitment to fraternity and dialogue. The Pope specifically encouraged their efforts in engaging with young people, recognizing their vibrancy and potential vulnerability to being “paralyzed” by the challenges of the contemporary world.

During his time in Lisbon, Pope Francis also briefly met with Israeli journalist Henrique Cymerman before joining for lunch.

