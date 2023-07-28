Pope Francis Emphasizes the Enduring Impact of the San Franciscan Order in New Book ‘Living Vibrantly’

Title: Pope Francis Writes Preface for Chias’ Book “Living Vibrantly” on the Anniversary of San Franciscan Order

Subtitle: Pope Emphasizes Journey of Walking Side by Side in St. Francis’ Canon

Date: [Insert Date]

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis has penned the preface for Chias’ new book titled “Living Vibrantly” on the momentous occasion of the 800th anniversary of the ratification of the canons of St. Francis of Assisi. The Pope’s preface highlights the enduring significance of St. Francis’ teachings and emphasizes the need for walking side by side towards a shared goal.

In his preface to Chias’ book, Pope Francis underlines the universal brotherhood of St. Francis, who sought to leave a canon for his brethren 800 years ago “so that they can walk side by side towards the same goal, namely: to embrace and kiss that presence that is discarded – Christ in the sufferer.”

The Pope commends the simplicity and spirit of the canon which allows everyone to follow its steps while embracing the diversity of their original homeland and culture. Grounded in the Gospel, this order draws strength and fragrance from its teachings and remains open to all, transcending boundaries.

St. Francis’ canon places the Gospel and its teachings at its core. As the Pope mentions, St. Francis demonstrated that Jesus is the sole teacher and that the essence of choosing to follow His footsteps lies in “following in the steps of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Pope hails the San Franciscan Order as a guiding compass and a pathway that leads people to discover the profound love of Jesus that resonates with the world. This rule fosters a sense of togetherness despite challenges and fluctuations, making individuals realize they are not alone but interconnected.

Additionally, the Pope emphasizes the responsibility to build the Church as a “scaffolding,” echoing the mission conferred upon St. Francis by the Lord. The canon urges followers to invest in developing their humanity and nurturing relationships with God and others, thereby embracing the joy of being called by the Lord to love.

More than an abstract set of rules, the San Franciscan order acknowledges the human flesh and blood of each person. It entails gradually adopting a disposition to love all that is good while stepping closer to imitating Christ’s path.

In concluding his preface, Pope Francis articulates that the essence of the Franciscan Order lies in being open to God and others, aiming for the Kingdom of Heaven and welcoming the entire human family with love, peace, and joy. He describes this love as the “salt” that constitutes the true fruit of the Franciscan Order.

For more information about Chias’ book “Living Vibrantly” and the 800th-anniversary celebrations of the San Franciscan Order, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

Source: Vatican News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

