Pope Francis Entrusts World Youth Day to the Virgin Mary in Opening Ceremony

Pope Francis Invites Prayers for Journey to Portugal as World Youth Day Begins

On the occasion of the opening of the World Youth Day, Pope Francis entrusted the young people to the Virgin Mary after reciting the Angelus. The Pope expressed his desire for the youth to accompany him in prayers for his journey to Portugal, which he will undertake next Wednesday. A large number of young people from all over the world have already traveled to Lisbon to participate in the World Youth Day.

Addressing the gathering, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of the Virgin Mary in the lives of the young people. “Led by the Virgin Mary who got up after the Annunciation and set off hastily, they felt a longing to meet God, to meet their brothers and sisters,” he said. The Pope referred to the Virgin Mary as the bright star of Portugal’s much-loved Christian journey.

According to the itinerary announced by the Holy See Press Office, the Pope will depart from Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:50 am and arrive at the Lisbon Air Force Base at 10 am. Upon arrival, he will be welcomed by the President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, at the Belém Palace. The Pope will also meet representatives of civil authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps at the cultural center in the Belém district. Later, he will hold a meeting with the Prime Minister at the Holy See Legation and recite evening prayers with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians, and pastoral care workers at the Jerónimo Abbey.

The following day, the Pope will meet with students at the Catholic University of Portugal before proceeding to the neighboring city of Cascais to greet young students of the “School of Encounters.” In the afternoon, he will return to Lisbon to attend the welcome ceremony for the World Youth Day in the Edward VII Park.

On Friday, August 4th, several young people attending the World Youth Day will receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation from the Pope. He will also meet representatives of multiple centers of salvation and charity. The day will conclude with the Pope presiding over the public worship of the Way of the Cross in the Edward VII Park for the young people.

On Saturday, August 5, the Pope will visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima and recite the Rosary with sick young people in the Chapel of the Apparitions of the Holy Mother of God. He will then have a private meeting with the Jesuits and hold a vigil with youth at Tejo Park.

The Pope will conclude his visit by holding a closing mass for the World Youth Day in Tejo Park on Sunday, August 6. In the afternoon, he will meet with World Youth Day volunteers before accepting the farewell ceremony at the Air Force Base. The Pope’s special plane is scheduled to depart at 6:15 p.m. and arrive at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport at 10:15 p.m. on the same day.

