Pope Francis Establishes Nguyen Van Thuan Foundation, Replacing Charitable Samaritan and Justice and Peace Foundations

Pope Francis Approves Establishment of Nguyen Van Thuan Foundation, Replacing Charitable Samaritan and Justice and Peace Foundations

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis has issued an edict approving the establishment of the Nguyen Van Thuan Foundation, replacing the charitable Samaritan Foundation and the Justice and Peace Foundation. The papal decree, which came into force on July 25, was announced by Vatican News.com.

The decision to create the Nguyen Van Thuan Foundation was made during an audience between Pope Francis and Cardinal Czerny, Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development. As a result, the Charitable Samaritan Foundation and the Justice and Peace Foundation will no longer be operational.

Named after Cardinal Nguyen Van Thuan of Vietnam, the new foundation pays tribute to his remarkable life and work. Cardinal Nguyen Van Thuan served as the Chair of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace from 1998 until his death in 2002. His unwavering dedication to justice and peace resonated deeply with people around the world.

Notably, Cardinal Nguyen Van Thuan spent 13 years in prison in Vietnam due to his religious beliefs. Despite the hardships he endured, he remained steadfast in his faith and commitment to justice, becoming an inspiration to many. His beatification case is still ongoing, and his legacy continues to inspire countless individuals.

The papal decree also outlines that all remaining assets and properties of the Charitable Samaritan Foundation and the Justice and Peace Foundation will be transferred to the newly established Nguyen Van Thuan Foundation. This transfer ensures that the dedicated work and charitable efforts of the previous foundations will continue under the new entity.

The establishment of the Nguyen Van Thuan Foundation marks an important milestone in the Vatican’s commitment to promoting justice, peace, and integral human development. With its focus on continuing the impactful work of Cardinal Nguyen Van Thuan, the foundation is expected to make a significant difference in the lives of many vulnerable individuals and communities.

