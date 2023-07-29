Pope Francis expresses concern for climate-affected regions and calls for action to protect creation

Pope Francis Expresses Concern for Victims of Extreme Weather in Greece and Italy

In a heartfelt show of support, Pope Francis has sent telegrams to the presidents of the Greek and Italian bishops’ conferences, expressing his concern for those affected by recent extreme weather events. The telegrams were signed by Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, on behalf of the Pope.

The Pope’s message to Bishop Petros Stefànou, president of the Greek Bishops Conference, conveyed his deep concern for the lives and damage threatened by the devastating fires that have recently swept through Greece and other parts of Europe. The heatwave that hit the region exacerbated the situation, leading to widespread destruction.

In the telegram, Pope Francis assured those impacted by the fires of his prayers and called on God to bless the firefighters who are tirelessly battling the crisis. He also emphasized the urgent need to address the current climate crisis, stating that the risks to our planet have escalated significantly. The Pope urged everyone to take action and care for creation for the well-being of future generations.

Similarly, in his message to Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops Conference, the Pope expressed his concern for the people affected by the floods in northern Italy and the ongoing fires in the south. Addressing the need for immediate action, Pope Francis called on everyone to work courageously and far-sightedly to combat climate change and protect the environment responsibly.

The Pope concluded the telegrams by praying for comfort for those suffering from the consequences of these “serious disasters.” He also extended his gratitude to all the courageous individuals involved in rescue efforts, particularly the firefighters.

