Pope Francis Expresses Concern for Victims of Georgian Landslide during Lisbon Prayer Gathering

Title: Pope Francis Expresses Compassion for Victims of Georgia Landslide during Angelus Prayer

Subtitle: Landslide in Georgia’s Sovi Region Claims 17 Lives and Leaves Several Missing

Date: August 6, 2021

In a heartfelt address during the Angelus prayer at Lisbon’s Tejo Park, Pope Francis expressed deep concern for the victims and families affected by a devastating landslide in Georgia’s Sovi region. The tragic incident, which occurred a few days prior, has claimed at least 17 lives and left several others missing.

Joining over 1.5 million young people gathered in Lisbon on August 6, the Pope paused to offer prayers for the victims of the devastating landslide. “I accompany the families of the victims with my thoughts, and may the Virgin Mary comfort them and support the work of the rescue team,” he solemnly stated, displaying his solidarity with those suffering from the aftermath of the disaster.

Expressing his close relationship with the people of Georgia, Pope Francis specifically mentioned his support for the Georgian Orthodox Church’s leader, Patriarch Ilia II. Addressing him as “my brother,” the Pope affirmed his unity with the Patriarch during this difficult time.

The landslide occurred on August 3 in Sovi, a popular tourist area located in the northwestern mountainous region of Georgia. Local authorities have confirmed the recovery of 17 victims’ remains from the disaster site, while the whereabouts of over a dozen individuals remain unknown, leaving families anxiously waiting for any news.

Amidst the tragedy, more than 200 people have been successfully evacuated from the area, thanks to the prompt response and coordinated efforts of rescue teams. The search and rescue operation for the missing persons is ongoing, with hopes of finding survivors and providing closure to the affected families.

As news of the landslide reaches the international community, the Pope’s compassionate words offer solace and support to the grieving families and those tirelessly involved in rescue operations. His call for the Virgin Mary’s intercession echoes the shared sentiment of many who seek comfort and strength in these trying times.

