Pope Francis hospitalized in Gemelli hospital: "Heart problems" – breaking latest news
VATICAN CITY – Pope francesco has been found since the afternoon of today, Wednesday 29 March, at the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

From the hospital it is known that the pontiff, arrived by ambulance following an illness, had heart problems it’s a respiratory fatigue late in the morning and for safety reasons he was taken to the cardiology department for checks.

The illness is currently considered “not worrying”: but the pontiff would have undergone various tests, and according to some hospital sources he would have in his room on the tenth floor blood gas analysis machine for constant monitoring.

In the Vatican, even if it is not official, it is said that all the hearings on Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, or that “room has been made in the agenda so that the checks can continue for as long as necessary”. Before going to Gemini, he canceled an appointment to tape a television interview.

A hospitalization at this point is almost certain, the staff and the security men have been alerted to spend the night at the Polyclinic. A hospitalization was certainly not planned, on the eve of Palm Sunday and the celebrations of Easter Holy Week, the most important period of the year.

The first press release from the Holy See, issued this afternoon, spoke of “previously scheduled checks”.

Pope Francis had been hospitalized in Gemelli as early as 2021but then the Vatican communiqué immediately spoke of a “planned intervention”, the removal of a part of the colon for diverticular stenosis: he was then hospitalized for eleven days.

About twenty days ago, speaking on Swiss TV, Francesco, 86, said that he felt in good health when asked how he felt after ten years of pontificate: “I am old. I have less physical resistance, that of the knee was a physical humiliation, even if it is healing well now”.

Article being updated…

