VATICAN CITY – Pope francesco has been found since the afternoon of today, Wednesday 29 March, at the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

From the hospital it is known that the pontiff, arrived by ambulance following an illness, had heart problems it’s a respiratory fatigue late in the morning and for safety reasons he was taken to the cardiology department for checks.

The illness is currently considered “not worrying”: but the pontiff would have undergone various tests, and according to some hospital sources he would have in his room on the tenth floor blood gas analysis machine for constant monitoring.

In the Vatican, even if it is not official, it is said that all the hearings on Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, or that “room has been made in the agenda so that the checks can continue for as long as necessary”. Before going to Gemini, he canceled an appointment to tape a television interview.