Pope Francis Hosts ‘Walk Together’ Ecumenical Prayer Vigil with Christian Leaders: Prelude to the World Synod of Bishops

Walk Together: Pope Francis and Christian Leaders to Host Ecumenical Prayer Vigil

In a bid to promote unity and strengthen ties among various Christian churches, Pope Francis will be hosting the “Walk Together” event on September 30. This event, which entails an ecumenical prayer vigil, will take place in St. Peter’s Square and will be attended by leaders from different Christian denominations.

Sister Nathalie Becquart, the deputy secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, introduced the theme and details of the event. She emphasized the importance of the Synod in learning to walk closer together as a cohesive Church, and to proclaim the Gospel to the world. Becquart reiterated Pope Francis’ belief that without ecumenism, unity would be impossible, and vice versa.

The prayer gathering, dubbed “People of God Come Together”, will mark the beginning of the World Synod of Bishops. This Synod, which has been in the works for the past three years across various dioceses and continents, will officially open in the Vatican on October 4.

Attendees of the prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Square will include representatives from the Orthodox Church, Protestant Church, Evangelical Church, and other Christian communities. This powerful symbol of unity will be witnessed as these church leaders stand alongside Pope Francis, embarking on a journey based on the principles of the Second Vatican Council. Notable figures present will include Patriarch Bartholomew I, Patriarch Theophilus III, and Archbishop Welby.

The prayer vigil will commence from 5 pm to 7 pm, featuring songs, music expressing thanksgiving, and liturgical rites. Pope Francis will open the liturgy, followed by prayers led by Patriarch Bartholomew I and readings by the People of God. Prayers for various intentions will be recited by church leaders and representatives attending the Synod. The event will conclude with a joint closing prayer and blessing by Pope Francis and 12 leaders from Christian churches and groups.

To ensure accurate coverage of the Synod of Bishops, Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communications and Chairman of the Information Committee of the Synod of Bishops, provided guidelines for journalists. Ruffini emphasized the importance of understanding and effectively reporting on the Synod, as it plays a crucial role in the discernment process for the Church as a whole.

Ruffini clarified that the Synod of Bishops is not a parliamentary discussion but serves as a platform for dialogue and consensus-building. While there will undoubtedly be varying opinions, the goal is to foster unity and understanding within the Church.

The Synod will conclude with a summary document, which is not a final conclusion but rather a reflection of the discussions held during the Synod. The second synod is already scheduled for next year, as announced by Pope Francis.

The “Walk Together” event and the ensuing Synod of Bishops aim to strengthen the bonds among Christian churches and create a more harmonious and united Church. It is a testament to the power of unity and the belief that together, Christians can better spread the message of the Gospel.

