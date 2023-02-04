Listen to the audio version of the article

In South Sudan “a humanitarian tragedy” is taking place. The Pope said this during his meeting with displaced people in Juba, the capital of South Sudan and the second stage of the Pontiff’s trip to Africa after the one in Congo. Francis thanked the deputy special representative of the UN, Sara Beysolow Nyanti: “she and many others did not stand still to study the situation, but they got busy”. “Here, in fact, the biggest refugee crisis on the continent continues, with at least four million displaced children of this land, with food insecurity and malnutrition affecting two thirds of the population and with forecasts that speak of a humanitarian tragedy it can get even worse.”

Among the faithful who have arrived in Juba there is also a group of students who, together with the educators, made more than three hundred kilometers on foot from Rumbek to greet the Pontiff. Leading the pilgrimage was Bishop Christian Carlassare, the young missionary of Italian origin, but with a life in Africa, who escaped an attack in 2021.

Francis: “The future cannot be in camps for displaced persons”

“We can no longer wait: an enormous number of children born in recent years have known only the reality of the camps for displaced persons, forgetting the atmosphere of home, losing the link with their homeland, with their roots, with traditions . The future cannot be in camps for displaced persons”. The Pope admonished this when he met internally displaced persons at the “Freedom Hall” in Juba. Bergoglio analyzes the causes of those who have been forced to leave their land: “It is because of the devastation produced by human violence, as well as that caused by floods, that millions of our brothers and sisters like you, including many mothers with children, they had to leave their lands and abandon their villages, their homes. Unfortunately, in this tortured country, being displaced or a refugee has become a common and collective experience”.

The Pope to the religious: “Raise your voice against injustices”



Before the displaced, the Pope met the religious and priests of South Sudan, in the Cathedral of Saint Teresa, and invited them to take sides in favor of the weakest. “To intercede on behalf of our people, we too are called to raise our voices against injustice and abuse of power, which crush people and use violence to manage business in the shadow of conflict. If we want to be pastors who intercede – he underlined -, we cannot remain neutral in the face of the pain caused by injustice and violence because, where a woman or a man is injured in their fundamental rights, Christ is offended”.

The Pope’s second day in South Sudan will end with ecumenical prayer at the ‘John Garang’ Mausoleum, at 6pm local time.