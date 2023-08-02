Pope Francis in Lisbon: “Let Europe find creative ways to peace in Ukraine”

LISBON- before the National Palace of Belém Pope francesco he looks thoughtfully at the military honors that go on. The soldiers parade, a military ship moored offshore explodes cannon fire. The presidential palace overlooks the Tagus River, which a few kilometers further on flows into the ocean: from there the conquerorsthe square is dominated by the statue of Alfonso de Albuquerquethe admiral who started the empire of the Indies, a little further on stands the monument dedicated to Henry the Navigator who sailed from here to conquer the “new world“.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

